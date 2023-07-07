The final game of the opening weekend of the 2023/24 Premier League season will see Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in a Monday night game under the lights.

It’s set to be a busy summer transfer window for Erik Ten Haag, and Old Trafford will be expecting a new-look United side to line up to get the season underway.

Here is Football FanCast's preview ahead of the return to action...

When is the match and is it on TV?

Man Utd take on Wolves on the 14th of August and is slated for an 8pm kick-off in Manchester.

Although television contracts and deals have yet to be confirmed ahead of the new season, especially with the arrival of TNT Sports (replacing BT Sports), it is likely Sky Sports will have the rights to broadcast this fixture as their first Monday Night Football (MNF) billing of the season.

Who is Manchester United’s key player?

There are certainly a number of players to choose from.

Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a superb season in Erik Ten Haag’s debut campaign. 2022 summer signing Lisandro Martinez is also a crucial part of the team and is arguably the most important piece of the back four.

United’s key man, however, is Marcus Rashford. The forward enjoyed his best season for United in 22/23, netting 17 times and providing five assists. He will be crucial heading into the new season.

Who is Wolves’ key player?

Wolves look set to lose a number of key players in this summer transfer window. The club are shackled by Financial Fair Play rules, and thus have to sell before they can buy. They recently lost star player Ruben Neves to the Saudi Pro League, for example.

Jose Sa in goal looks set to be one of, if not their most important player. The Portuguese international made over 100 saves for Wolves last season, keeping 11 clean sheets.

How will Man Utd line up?

It’s early in the summer window, so it’s hard to pick the exact starting XI for Ten Haag’s United, but with the takeover saga dragging on it has proved a distraction to this transfer window’s recruitment. Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana has been linked with a move to Old Trafford along with Chelsea star Mason Mount. Here’s our prediction:

Onana; Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

How will Wolves line up?

It’s more about who Wolves can hold onto in this window rather than who they are going to sign, so don’t expect too many changes from the regular team of last season.

Wolves have been linked with moves for Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho and free-kick specialist James Ward-Prowse from Southampton. If they completed these signings, expect them to start straight away on the opening weekend at Old Trafford. :

Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Collins, Dawson, Jonny; Cravalho, Lemina, Ward-Prowse, Neto; Sarabia

What were the last 5 league meetings between the two teams?

The sides have met 18 times in the English Premier League, with United winning 11 of those games. There has been three draws in the fixture, with Wolves winning on four occasions.

It’s a fixture that doesn’t typically produce a lot of goals, but one that United have dominated in recent years:

May 2023: Man Utd 2-0 Wolves

December 2022: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

January 2022: Wolves 1-0 Man Utd

August 2021: Wolves 0-1 Man Utd

May 2021: Wolves 1-2 Man Utd

Every Premier League Opening Day Fixture

Who is going to win?

It’s hard to pick against United on the opening weekend of the season under the lights at Old Trafford. So here, we’re not going to. United should stroll to victory in the final game of the opening gameweek of the new season.

FFC predicts: Manchester United win