Manchester United are back in Premier League action tonight, facing a tricky fixture with a trip to West Ham United looming.

The Red Devils will be seeking to bounce back with some speed after falling to a late defeat last time out at Brighton and Hove Albion. Given that clash took place on Thursday, their turnaround has been rapid as they remain down south.

That recent result marked yet another baffling result to add to their strange run, in which Erik ten Hag seemingly cannot get his team back on track. Having enjoyed three straight wins in early April, they have since tasted victory just twice in regulation time across all competitions since.

Despite this, former United boss David Moyes faces off again against his old club, and will seek to end his side's three-game losing streak.

With injuries, fitness and a quick turnover to consider, but a win set to solidify their grasp on the top-four, it will be a fine balancing act to keep a strong team out whilst rotating key assets.

How will Manchester United lineup against West Ham?

There could be as many as two changes from the defeat to the Seagulls.

David De Gea is expected to remain between the sticks, having played every minute of their league campaign thus far.

He could sit behind an unchanged back four, as Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane likely remain out. The reluctance to return Harry Maguire to the lineup speaks volumes about the club captain's standing within the squad.

This will leave Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof to once again strike up a partnership, flanked by Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Given Fred's underperformance last time out, outlined in his 6.8 rating, Marcel Sabitzer could capitalise on this with a start. Clearly seeking to ensure his move to Old Trafford gets made permanent, every game is a further audition for the Austrian.

He will feature beside Casemiro, and just behind the ever-present Bruno Fernandes.

Given Anthony Martial's profligacy last time out, enduring just 36 touches all game, he too could return to the bench with Marcus Rashford preferred through the middle.

Such speed and lethal movement could prove too much for the Hammers' centre-backs, whilst it would allow Jadon Sancho to return beside him.

The £73m man, once dubbed "magic" by sports writer and analyst JJ Bull, would provide a fine foil to Antony, who would surely occupy the other wing.

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-3-3): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Fernandes, Casemiro, Sabitzer; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.