Highlights Keith Hackett points out another error in the Man United-Wolves game, highlighting the lack of consistent application by officials and VAR.

Referee Simon Hooper and his VAR team at Stockley Park missed an obvious penalty when Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic.

Inconsistent application of rules was further highlighted when Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford were not booked for entering the crowd to celebrate the winning goal, contrary to PGMOL rules.

Former referee Keith Hackett has pointed out another error that was made by officials during Manchester United's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on top of the penalty that wasn't awarded to the Old Gold in the dying moments of the game.

What's the latest on Man United and VAR?

The Premier League is back and so is the weekly outrage surrounding refereeing decisions as VAR continues to baffle and frustrate supporters up and down the country.

The opening weekend of the new season saw a number of questionable decisions from officials, many of which have sparked debate on social media already.

Manchester United's home clash with Wolves would prove no different, as Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic with seconds of the game remaining. It appeared a stonewall penalty, but referee Simon Hooper though otherwise, as did his VAR team at Stockley Park.

Gary O'Neil was understandably irate about the decision and even received a booking for his protestations at the time, but has since received an apology from the PGMOL's Jonathan Moss who admitted a penalty should have been awarded to the visitors.

United went on to win 1-0 despite playing poorly, with Wolves' wastefulness and lack of luck costing them. A header from Raphael Varane separated the sides, but Hackett has spotted another error surrounding that winning goal.

Celebrating his decisive goal, Varane ran over to supporters, entering the crowd to embrace the fans. He was joined by Marcus Rashford, neither of whom were booked despite PGMOL rules.

Hackett wrote on Twitter about the incident: "Please tell me PGMOL under the charter why no yellow card was applied. Consistent application of law is so important."

Normally players are shown a yellow card for entering the crowd while celebrating a goal, but Varane escaped unpunished. While a minor incident in comparison to the penalty decision, it highlights the lack of consistent application from Premier League officials just days into the new campaign.

Hackett, who used to work for the PGMOL and has officiated at the European Championships before, is very vocal on social media, and also admitted that the Onana penalty incident was a "catastrophic error".

What VAR errors occurred in the Premier League this weekend?

Monday night's clash between Man United and Wolves was just one of this weekend's games in which referees and VAR took centre stage.

In Chelsea's encounter with Liverpool on Sunday, Nicolas Jackson arguably should have been penalised for a handball in his own penalty area from a Luis Diaz header, but neither Anthony Taylor nor VAR were interested.

Emiliano Martinez was perhaps fortunate not to be shown a straight red card in Aston Villa's chastening 5-1 defeat to Newcastle after he collided with Miguel Almiron way outside his penalty area.

Nottingham Forest also felt aggrieved that a potential handball by Declan Rice went unpunished, while Tottenham were frustrated with VAR's decision to give a penalty against Heung-min Son during their 2-2 draw with Brentford.