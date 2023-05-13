Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a much better performance from his Manchester United side as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Red Devils have lost their previous two league matches and are currently sitting just one point ahead of Liverpool in the hunt for the final Champions League spot, albeit with a game in hand over their rivals.

United weren’t quite at the races in their defeat to West Ham United last weekend, despite dominating the lion's share of possession (65%) yet they failed to take any of their chances, and if they aren’t careful, this defeat may prove to be very costly indeed.

There will no doubt be changes to the starting XI ahead of the visit of Wolves, with a few players failing to impress against the Hammers.

Christian Eriksen was uncharacteristically quiet, making zero key passes and losing possession seven times, while David de Gea must be worrying about his long-term future after making yet another mistake. However it is Wout Weghorst who must be ditched ahead of the crucial tie today.

Will Wout Weghorst be dropped for Manchester United against Wolves?

Against West Ham, Weghorst was deployed in an unfamiliar attacking-midfield slot, where he has played just twice before at United, with both games resulting in zero goals or assists, and it was yet another poor performance in this position last week.

The Dutchman played just 57 minutes, and failed to display any sort of attacking intent, taking one shot and making just one key pass, while he achieved a rating of just 6.5/10 as per Sofascore - the lowest out of the United starting XI.

The 30-year-old took just 28 touches and played 16 passes, suggesting he couldn’t get into the game whatsoever, and it’s evident that this position isn’t suited to his strengths.

The £35k-per-week flop has managed to score just two goals for the club since joining in January and Ten Hag may be better off going with someone like Marcel Sabitzer directly behind the striker as opposed to Weghorst.

Richard Keys branded him as the “worst player” he’s ever seen in a Man United shirt, and it looks abundantly clear that Ten Hag won’t be pursuing a permanent deal for him come the summer.

Whoever plays in that role today, they must be looking to supply Marcus Rashford as much as possible in order to secure another three points which may prove crucial in the hunt for Champions League football in 2023/24.