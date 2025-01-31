Manchester United are close to completing their second signing of the January transfer window, with an official announcement expected soon, according to a new report.

Amorim relaxed over transfers as Man Utd breeze through in Europa League

United booked their place in the last-16 of the Europa League as they beat Romanian club FCSB 2-0 at the National Arena in Bucharest on Thursday night. Second-half goals from Diogo Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo secured victory for Rubem Amorim's side, with the Portuguese manager hailing the win as an important one for the club.

“That is massive for us," Amorim said after the match. "The joy of winning, the feeling of winning, but we will have two [free] weeks to work on our idea and to prepare for the games. It’s really massive for us."

After a difficult start to his tenure at Old Trafford, Amorim's side have now won their last three games in all competitions, and lost just once this month – that sole defeat coming at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion almost two weeks ago.

“It’s [becoming] more natural, the feeling of winning," said the former Sporting head coach, who took over at United in November, after the win over FCSB.

"That’s really important. You can feel the dressing room is more relaxed but more relaxed in a good way because we know that everything can change on Sunday, but you feel it’s a different environment. You want to keep that feeling to work in a better way.”

Heaven on the horizon

To help continue his side's upturn in form, Amorim has delved into the January transfer market to acquire a couple of new additions. The first is Lecce full-back Patrick Dorgu, who has an agreement in principle to join the Red Devils and is expected to fly to Manchester over the weekend to complete a medical.

The second, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, is Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven. Romano reported earlier this week that the 18-year-old centre-back was set to join United after rejecting a new contract at The Emirates, as well as an approach from German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

On Friday, Romano then shared an update on Heaven's proposed move to Old Trafford, writing on X that the teenager had arrived in Manchester ahead of completing the formal steps to make him a United player. An official announcement is expected soon.

Heaven played in a pre-season game for Arsenal against United back in July. After the game, which Arsenal won 2-1, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said of the defender: "Very impressive. At 17, I don’t know how many players are able to do that on a stage like this."

He added: "He’s lost a duel against one of the strongest and fastest players in the world, it can happen, but the reaction afterwards, the composure, the quality, the body language that he had were all remarkable. I’m really happy with him."