David de Gea wants to stay at Manchester United but his future looks far from certain, journalist David Ornstein has claimed.

What's the latest on David De Gea?

The Spaniard's £375k-per-week contract is set to expire this summer, but whilst an extension previously looked to be on the cards, there is currently no resolution and he could depart for free.

The 32-year-old has come in for criticism following some glaring errors this season, and Erik ten Hag could look to move on from United's longest serving player.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Ornstein outlined that whilst De Gea is still keen to extend his deal and remain at Old Trafford, he could depart if United choose to replace him.

"It's a huge decision for Manchester United. I think De Gea wants to stay, he intends to report back after the summer break, at which point he'll be out of contract as things stand," he stated.

"Manchester United are not seeing the 30th June as a hard deadline, so they presumably think they could still come to an agreement with him. There were reports recently that the agreement was there, but it doesn't seem that it's there in full and so it presents Manchester United with a massive decision.

"Do they renew him on reduced wages, but still really significant, when he's not the sort of player that Ten Hag is looking for from his goalkeeper, or do they go for somebody else and let him go as a free agent and go for Andre Onana for example, he has been linked or one of a number of keepers that will be gettable.

"So this is a pretty seismic moment for Manchester United and De Gea, and it's gone this far, it looks like he may well leave."

Should Man United keep De Gea?

Although he previously operated at a world-class level for United over the years, it is clear that Ten Hag needs to upgrade on his number one goalkeeper.

De Gea's poor ability on the ball and in the air, which sees him ranked in the bottom 10% of European keepers for both goal kicks and crosses claimed via FBref, fails to help United in possession.

Ten Hag's style, which saw Andre Onana play the ball out from the back at Ajax, may require a more modern keeper than De Gea, and given that the former Spain international could depart for free and make space on United's wage bill, now seems to be the ideal time to move on and find a replacement.