Manchester United's priorities for the summer are a new centre-forward, a central midfielder and a centre-back, and their business will be affected by any sales they make, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's going on at Man United?

The Red Devils look set to finish in the top four this season, although their latest defeat to Brighton has meant that they may face a nervy end to the campaign.

Erik ten Hag has had a positive first season at Old Trafford, winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, but it is clear that United need to strengthen in a number of areas if they are to compete at the top next season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel (6.30), Romano revealed the next steps for Ten Hag and the club heading into the summer window.

"This message from Erik ten Hag is pretty clear. He wants top players, it's no longer time for Man United to add players just to help the depth of the squad. Now it's time to add top quality players again, as they did for example with Casemiro, with Antony, with Lisandro [Martinez] in the summer and many others now it's time to go with that way," he stated.

"Erik ten Hag wants an important striker in Manchester United, Erik ten Hag wants United to explore the midfielders market. So this is going to be important too, and it could also be the case to invest on a new centre-back, depending on the future of players like [Harry] Maguire and [Victor] Lindelof, who is doing very well.

"So we have to understand what's going to happen with that but new striker priority, new midfielder, but he wants important players, not just a number of players. This is the message of Ten Hag."

Who could Man United target?

With a central striker the main priority, there have been links to Harry Kane, and the Spurs forward could be an ideal fit for United.

Kane has established himself as one of the top strikers in the world, and with a year left on his deal and Spurs in disarray, now could be the time for the England captain to make a move to Old Trafford.

A central midfielder who can play alongside, and potentially provide cover for Bruno Fernandes would be ideal. One option they could explore is Mason Mount, whose negotiations over a new contract with Chelsea appear to have stalled.

In defence, if they are able to sell Harry Maguire, a centre-back who can cover for Raphael Varane and Martinez would be important, particularly given that Martinez has a long-term injury.

It may prove difficult to find top-quality players in all three positions in one window, but if United can at least find quality in two of the positions, they could potentially be ready to challenge at the top end of the table again.