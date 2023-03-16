Manchester United have welcomed a Qatari delegation representing the Qatar-based takeover bid to tour the club's facilities on Thursday.

What's the latest in Man United's takeover push?

The Red Devils received bids to potentially buy the Premier League club last month but now it seems as if the club are taking the next step in their possible sale.

A bid from Qatar was perhaps the most well-reported bids to land on the table of the Glazer family and on Thursday they were welcomed into the country.

It is believed they have been granted limited access to the club's financial accounts and will be visiting both Old Trafford and Carrington training ground.

Speaking on Sky Sports, reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed presentations will also likely take place on Thursday as the club look to narrow down their options:

"It's quite a significant day, actually, because Qatari delegation representing the bid for Manchester United made by Sheikh Jassim is visiting Old Trafford, so they're going to have a look at what they potentially could be buying.

"They've also had some access to United's accounts - but not full access yet - and they will also be visiting the training ground today. I think they will be given some presentations from people like John Murtough.

When could the takeover be completed?

It is worth mentioning the potential sale of the Red Devils is still not a guarantee, with the American firm Elliott Management reportedly still offering the Glazer family funding if they decide to stay put.

However, this is certainly an encouraging sign to see the club welcome the proposed bidders into their facilities to hold further discussions over where the process is at.

It is believed the Qatari group are also falling short of what the Glazers are hoping to generate for the club with their valuation believed to be worth up to £6 billion.

So it will be interesting to see what comes of the visit to Manchester and whether it is something which can help push along the discussions to take over the club.

It does seem as if valuation will be the biggest issue for the Qatar-based bidders, though, and that could be something which has the potential to derail the move for the Premier League side.

There will be hope from the fans that any move for the club could be completed before the summer transfer window and with that now just a handful of months away, it does feel as if these meetings will have to run smoothly to meet that deadline.