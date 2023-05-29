Tottenham Hotspur could be set to steal a wonderful signing from under the nose of a Premier League rival.

What’s the latest on Manor Solomon to Tottenham Hotspur?

That’s according to journalists Jack Pitt-Brooke and Peter Rutzler, who claim that Daniel Levy has sparked an interest in signing Manor Solomon on a free transfer.

Writing for The Athletic, they suggest that the chairman will seek to capitalise on a technicality this summer, which will see the Israeli winger leave his parent club, Shakhtar Donetsk, on a free transfer.

Despite spending the year on loan at Fulham, the Lilywhites are reportedly at the front of the queue for the 23-year-old.

How good is Manor Solomon?

Although the diminutive wide man had built up a reputation before his move to England, most notably for his role in the Ukraine outfits demolition of Real Madrid in 2020, it was only after his move to Craven Cottage that more casual fans became aware of his talents.

Despite only scoring four times across 19 games this term, almost all the strikes were something truly magnificent to behold, including in the FA Cup triumph over Leeds United.

Journalist Josh Bunting even noted just how “stunning” the start of his year had been on Twitter after he had headed home an equaliser against Brentford.

With a seemingly patented technique for finding the net, cutting in from the left onto his favoured right foot, even Solomon’s running style mirrors that of Heung-min Son alongside this consistent scoring style.

Those fine finishes are best compared to the South Korean’s north London derby scorcher in 2020, as he too came inside from that flank to curl home from all of 30 yards.

Whilst their actual numbers are far from similar, Solomon has only been limited to 31 minutes per game in the league, thus explaining his lack of proficiency.

Son’s ten goals in the league have come across 2,899 minutes of play time, and thus has averaged a goal every 289 minutes. Conversely, across a cumulative 561 minutes for the Cottagers’ star, he instead finds the net on average once every 140 minutes. That does little to offset the gulf shown when the 30-year-old is on form, as he notched 23 goals last season, but remains worth noting.

Whilst their shared stature also likens Son and Solomon, the latter’s aforementioned penchant for the big occasion mirrors the former Bayer Leverkusen star, who showcased his quality in their fierce derby whilst also having scored five against Liverpool and four against Manchester United, via Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, the £20k-per-week trickster scored in both of their wins over Real Madrid in the 2020/21 campaign, as they defied the odds. This was alongside nine league goals from the flank too, to compound a successful season.

Whilst fans might note this as an underwhelming signing by Levy, again seeking to find a bargain rather than a quality option in the market, his similarities to Son would make him the perfect understudy to push him back to those old goalscoring ways.