Tottenham Hotspur have seen almost everything go their way this season, enjoying a near-faultless start to the new Premier League term, with everyone from within the squad pulling their weight.

Therefore, to see anyone struck down with injury would mark a major blow. Even Manor Solomon, who was enlisted on a shrewd free transfer in the summer has contributed heavily, and could now be a major miss for Ange Postecoglou.

How long is Manor Solomon injured for?

Although the Israeli wide man has only enjoyed two starts in the league thus far, his creativity and dynamic play style has proven effective from the bench on more than one occasion, resulting in the two assists he has provided across five games, via Sofascore.

The 24-year-old seemed poised to enjoy a standout year in north London as a backup pushing for a starting spot, until news broke this week confirming the Lilywhites' worst fears.

Journalist Paul O'Keefe would take to Twitter and issue a devastating update: "Manor Solomon has suffered an MCL injury and faces potentially 2-3 months out."

Such a blow adds to the ever-growing list of casualties for the campaign, with Ivan Perisic likely to be ruled out for the bulk of the term, whilst Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon are both fighting for a November return. Even the likes of Brennan Johnson and Giovani Lo Celso have been ruled out more recently.

Who could replace Manor Solomon?

In Bryan Gil, who will hopefully be hopping off the treatment table soon, they may have a readymade replacement for their freshly injured star.

Although the young Spaniard has endured a tough period in England since making his switch in 2021, there will arguably be no better time for him to reignite a once-promising career, under Postecoglou's revolutionary leadership.

After all, the likes of Pedro Porro, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison have all overcome hardships to become important members of the squad once again this season, with Gil set to be the latest.

Especially given that there have been glimpses of his immense potential, with the 22-year-old briefly shining last term under Antonio Conte.

Having been handed a start as they travelled to Crystal Palace back in January, his Italian manager was effusive in his praise after the 22-year-old recorded an assist in their 4-0 rout: "We are talking about a player who was born to play football.

"He understands football quickly. He’s so clever, so intelligent to understand the situation. This league is difficult because you have to be good in quality and be fast and to have good endurance, and he has this type of quality." Journalist Rob Guest would supplement this notion back in 2021, highlighting the "magic" of the Spanish U21 international.

The £40k-per-week wizard had begun to justify the Italian's claim back during the 2020/21 season, as he scored four and assisted three as a teenager, lighting up La Liga, via Sofascore.

Although chances have been stuttered, perhaps now the Australian manager could seek to use this as an opportunity to instead hand Gil some much-needed minutes over someone like Dejan Kulusevski, who whilst also impressing is perhaps better suited to his right-wing role.

The Swedish trickster could actually form a fine creative partnership with the former Sevilla star, as the two seek to rally together and combine in an effort to continue Heung-min Son's blistering goalscoring start to the new term, and offset Solomon's absence.