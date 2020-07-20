Field Mill

Key Information about Field Mill

Field Mill, currently known as One Call Stadium for sponsorship reasons, is the oldest ground in the Football League with origins tracing back to the 1850’s.

The stadium first hosted football in 1961, and it has been the home of Mansfield Town since 1919. Field Mill’s full capacity stands at 10,000; however, it currently only holds just over 9,000 due to safety restrictions.

The famous Nottinghamshire located stadium comprises four notable stands; the Ian Greaves Stand, Queen Lane End, Bishop Street Stand, and the North Stand.

A history of Field Mill

The name “Field Mill” originates from the name of a large water-powered textile-mill which was located across the road from the ground. The field was initially used for recreational purposes by the employees of Greenhalgh & Sons Works, and one of the sons was Harwood Greenhalgh – a Mansfield-born footballer who played for Notts County and historically represented England in the first-ever international football match.

In 1894, the team representing the cotton-doubling business, merged with Mansfield Town (no relation to current club) to form Mansfield FC, and Field Mill became their permanent home ground.

Between 1912-16, Field Mill was used by Mansfield Mechanics FC, and it was not until the start of the 1919-20 season that Mansfield Town as we know them today, began playing their matches at Field Mill. For the first two years of tenancy, the ground was shared with cricket clubs.

The first-ever grandstand at Field Mill was erected in 1922 along the west side of the ground, and seven years later, a covered stand was built on the Bishop Street side. The following year, the first terracing was built from railway sleepers, and this latest an impressive 20 years before redevelopment.

Mansfield Town were slightly late to install floodlights at Field Mill, as they were erected in late 1961 ahead of a Football League Cup tie against Cardiff City. The redeveloped all-seater stadium was officially opened by John Prescott in the summer of 2001, after initial plans to relocate to a new all-seater stadium were scrapped. Field Mill was purchased by Mansfield Town’s owner John Radford in 2012.

The Ian Greaves Stand, formerly known as the West Stand, is the largest in the ground with both upper and lower tiers as well as executive seating. The stand has a capacity of 5,417 which is over half the total capacity of Field Mill. Quarry Lane end is located behind the South goal, housing just under 2,000 home fans. The North stand is located behind the opposite goals and is now known as the away stand after swapping with Bishop Street Stand due to safety concerns.

Tickets to Watch Mansfield Town at Field Mill

Adult matchday tickets are priced at £22, seniors at £18, young adults at £16, juniors at £12, and under-6s go free – This is based on the Ian Greaves Stand. Adult season tickets cost £375 which works out to be £16.30 per game.

