Tottenham Hotspur have been named as a possible destination for a £25 million player by a foreign club chief, who suggests that a 2025 transfer to north London is indeed possible.

Spurs finish summer transfer window with four signings totaling £113m

Manager Ange Postecoglou, technical director Johan Lange and chairman Daniel Levy and their wider recruitment team strengthened the Spurs squad in a variety of key areas over the summer window, spending a total of around £113 million on four key additions.

Timo Werner extended his loan deal with the Lilywhites to run through to the end of this Premier League season, with the new temporary agreement including a cheaper buy-option set at around £7.5 million.

After agreeing to keep the German, Spurs moved to sign 18-year-old Archie Gray from Leeds United for around £40 million, strengthening Postecoglou's midfield options with the arrival of an English sensation who starred at Elland Road in the Championship last season.

Their biggest marquee deal, a £65 million (including add-ons) move for striker Dominic Solanke, also provided Postecoglou with a proven Premier League goalscorer to lead the line this campaign - and he's expected to be a highly crucial player for them throughout 2024/2025.

Spurs ended their productive window with the swift and largely silent transfer of Wilson Odobert from Burnley, summing up their transfer business and not counting moves for youngsters Lucas Bergvall and South Korean wonderkid Min-hyeok Yang.

Levy and Lange also offloaded a host of players in that time, including a deadline day exit for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who completed a permanent switch back to former club Real Betis in La Liga.

Manu Fajardo names Tottenham as 2025 move for Johnny Cardoso

A condition of the agreement was first refusal on a potential future swoop for Betis star Johnny Cardoso. Spurs reportedly have opening rights to sign the 22-year-old USA international for around £25 million, which could be a possibility considering his impressive performances in the Spanish top flight lately.

Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has publicly confirmed Tottenham's involvement in a potential future move for Cardoso, hinting that a summer move to N17 in 2025 is a possibility for the player.

"He has played an important role in terms of his rights for the future," said Fajardo in a Q&A with Marca this week. "Leaving next summer? It would depend on Tottenham and other offers that come in."

Last season, Cardoso averaged a match rating per 90 of 7.06 according to WhoScored, with the midfielder also bagging two assists and a goal in 17 league outings over 2023/2024.