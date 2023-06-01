Chelsea, despite all the riches expended since Todd Boehly's arrival, boast a squad far from the finished article.

Mauricio Pochettino is the man who has been tasked with solving the puzzle presented in west London, as a willing challenger to unearth the numerous high-potential stars at Stamford Bridge.

However, to do so he must first foster the correct environment, likely having assurances that he will be given time to work his magic. The success he earned in transforming Tottenham Hotspur did not come overnight, and the same is certainly the case for his latest managerial venture.

He will need to add some key additions of his own in the coming summer window to build upon a year where 17 new players were welcomed and two managers have been sacked.

Whilst investing in this high-risk high-reward strategy has allowed them to stockpile some of Europe's finest young talent, a few key positions remain bare.

Naturally, a centre-forward will be high on the list of priorities, but a true defensive midfielder will be just as imperative to unlock Enzo Fernandez. Therefore, it will please fans that earlier in the week it was reported that Chelsea had opened talks with Sporting CP over the signing of Manuel Ugarte.

The touted €60m (£52m) price tag would mark a small sum if it meant unleashing their British transfer record signing.

Would Manuel Ugarte be a N'Golo Kante upgrade?

In acquiring a player who operates with a defence-first mindset, the Uruguay international could act as a screen for the back four to allow their Argentine maestro to truly thrive.

Although his 7.17 average rating has been upheld by 1.1 key passes and 2.5 tackles per game, in pushing him from the six role into the eight, he could add to his two assists in 18 starts, via Sofascore.

After all, his potential new teammate has mustered 3.9 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game too (via Sofascore) and therefore ranks in the top 1% for tackles and the top 3% for interceptions per 90 when compared to other midfielders across Europe.

Whilst writer Raj Chohan might have been lambasting the midfielder when branding his choices on the ball as "aggressive", it is this mindset that arguably makes him such a combative and frightening presence defensively in the engine room. Regardless, his 92% pass accuracy suggests otherwise.

Such defensive excellence could easily earn comparisons to the enigmatic N'Golo Kante, who is rarely seen around these parts nowadays due to his persistent injury problems.

The ageing ace has been ravaged with ailments since his move from Leicester City, yet when fit represents one of the division's most relentless midfielders.

Last season showcased this, as he started 21 games and managed to maintain a 7.12 average rating.

This was a figure supported by 2.3 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game, which was impressive but highlighted a decline from times gone by, via Sofascore. He is admittedly nowhere near the level of his potential 22-year-old successor, who Pochettino will surely prefer.

Given the youthful revolution Boehly has seemingly planned, the 32-year-old is a prime example of those who need replacing in west London and the sooner the club can find his successor, the better because he cannot be trusted like the Kante of old, as evident above.

Few fit the bill more appropriately than Ugarte, to graciously take the mantle from this legendary midfield enforcer, who is a shadow of the player who managed 4.7 tackles per game back in the 2015/16 term.