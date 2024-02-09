Southampton are set to return to action in the Championship on Saturday as they prepare to host struggling Huddersfield, who recently sacked Darren Moore, at St. Mary's

The Saints progressed through to the next round of the FA Cup during the week as they secured an emphatic 3-0 win over fellow second division side Watford at home.

Russell Martin's side will now be hoping to retain their place in the top two of the league and could extend their advantage over Ipswich Town if the Tractor Boys drop points against West Bromwich Albion in the early kick-off.

The former Scotland international could now look to make a number of changes from the starting XI that lined up against the Hornets in the cup in midweek, after offering opportunities to a host of fringe options.

With this in mind, here is FFC's predicted Southampton side to take on the Terriers in Hampshire this weekend...

1 Gavin Bazunu

Joe Lumley has been the go-to back-up option in the FA Cup, and kept a clean sheet against the Hornets. Gavin Bazunu should now return to the starting XI for league action on Saturday.

The Ireland international has kept nine clean sheets in 29 Championship matches so far this season but has conceded 2.69 more goals than expected based on the Expected Goals he has faced.

He will be hoping to improve his shot-stopping between now and the end of the campaign to play a key role in a promotion to the Premier League.

2 Kyle Walker-Peters

Summer signing Shae Charles started against Watford and Martin must now bring Kyle Walker-Peters back into the line-up as the English whiz has been an ever-present for the Saints.

He has started all 29 of the club's league matches so far this season and has contributed with two goals and nine 'big chances' created, to go along with a pass success rate of 91%.

3 Taylor Harwood-Bellis

The third change to the starting XI could come at the heart of the defence with Jack Stephens being replaced by Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

He has dominated opposition attackers in the Championship this season with an excellent ground duel success rate of 67%, which shows that players rarely get the better of him on the deck.

The English colossus was promoted to the top-flight with Burnley last term and a win on Saturday will be another step in the right direction to another successful year at this level.

4 Jan Bednarek

Alongside the England U21 international, Jan Bednarek could keep his place at the back. The Poland international has started 26 league games this term and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during the week, which could see him start once again.

5 Ryan Manning

At left-back, U21 gem Jayden Meghoma could drop out after his start against Cardiff to allow regular first-team full-back Ryan Manning to return to the team.

The former Swansea dynamo has racked up 4.21 xA and been rewarded with two assists in the league this season, which suggests that his teammates have let him down in front of goal.

He has the quality to provide impressive creativity from left-back, having assisted ten Championship assists for the Swans last term, and could be a difference-maker against Huddersfield.

6 Flynn Downes

In the middle of the park, Flynn Downes could retain his place as the West Ham United loanee has been a consistent performer for Martin this term.

The summer signing has started 21 times in the Championship and boasts a sensational pass success rate of 94%, which shows that he rarely gives the ball away.

7 Will Smallbone

Next to Downes, Will Smallbone is another player who could start again after playing a part in the 3-0 win over Watford. The academy graduate has produced four goals and six 'big chances' created in 22 league starts.

8 Stuart Armstrong

Stuart Armstrong could complete the midfield by coming in for Joe Rothwell, who joined on loan from Premier League side Bournemouth in January.

The January addition is yet to start a game in the Championship for Southampton, with two substitute appearances so far, and Martin could go with the experience of the former Celtic man instead.

9 Adam Armstrong

On the right of the attack, 17-year-old sensation Tyler Dibling, who started against Watford, could drop out for Southampton's star man Adam Armstrong.

The former Blackburn star was hailed as "incredible" by Martin earlier this season and his statistics in the Championship back that claim up.

Armstrong vs attacking midfielders & wingers (via FBref) 23/24 Championship (per 90) Percentile rank Non-penalty goals (0.47) Top 8% Expected Assisted goals (0.22) Top 16% Assists (0.40) Top 2% Touches in attacking penalty area (6.66) Top 5%

As you can see in the table above, Armstrong ranks very highly in a number of key attacking metrics among his positional peers in the Championship this season.

He is crucial to Southampton's attack with his ability as both a scorer and a creator of goals, which is why he should be unleashed from the start against Huddersfield.

10 Che Adams

One of the few players who could retain their place in the starting XI is Scotland international Che Adams, who produced a goal and two assists against Watford.

The former Birmingham marksman has racked up an impressive tally of six goals and two assists in his last ten appearances for the Saints in all competitions.

11 Ryan Fraser

Finally, Ryan Fraser could replace, arguably, the star of the show against the Hornets - Sekou Mara, who could be ditched despite his impressive showing at St. Mary's.

The French forward scored two of Southampton's three goals in the FA Cup but has failed to make a consistent impact in the Championship this season. Mara has produced two goals and one assist, from 2.41 xG and 0.19 xA, in 17 league appearances for the club so far.

Meanwhile, Fraser has racked up five goals and three assists, from 3.67 xG and 4.81 xA, in 25 league outings since his loan switch from Newcastle United.

This suggests that the Scottish gem has been far more clinical, with his overperformance on xG, and significantly more creative, with 4.62 higher xA, than Mara, which is why he should start on Saturday.