Tottenham Hotspur have identified several defensive targets for this summer, but one homegrown asset could be the standout...

What's the latest on Marc Guehi to Tottenham?

That's according to The Athletic, who detail various targets that Ange Postecoglou could swoop for in his first transfer window since joining.

Despite links in recent months suggesting a move for Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte, they could instead invest in youth and stump up the £50m Crystal Palace are set to demand for Marc Guehi with the defender believed to be a target.

After all, he boasts an impressively high ceiling, with his malleable nature making him the perfect foundation for which the Australian head coach can build his dynasty in north London. He has been a long-term target of the club, seemingly way before the arrival of the former Celtic boss.

Is Marc Guehi better than Aymeric Laporte?

The key differences between these two defensive stalwarts are their age and minutes played, with one having starred for a mid-table outfit, whilst the other has played a supplementary role in an unprecedented achievement in Manchester.

The Spain international made just 24 appearances in all competitions last term, with 12 of those coming in the league. For all his quality during his time at the Etihad, this lack of influence must surely be a factor in Postecoglou's thinking.

Not to mention that he is set to turn 30 next year, whilst Guehi is still just 22 years old.

Already an England international, and having starred for an uninspiring yet solid Palace side, even during a campaign where they were at points threatened with relegation, he still maintained a 6.94 Sofascore average rating. This was matched by Laporte in the league too, although he did play 25 fewer matches for a far greater team.

To further emphasise the impressive form of the Chelsea academy graduate, it is worth emphasising his 85% pass accuracy and 82% dribble success rate he upheld in his most recent season, to match his outstanding 3.6 clearances per game, via Sofascore. For context, no player made more clearances a match in the entire Spurs squad.

A true ball-playing leader, yet with the solidity needed to improve this struggling squad, it is no surprise to see former England U21 teammate Josef Bursik had branded him an "absolute tank", and a "brick wall" to have in front of him as a goalkeeper.

It is also worth outlining that, in Opta's player radars, he is shown to truly excel when it comes to touches of the ball and possession won. Able to wrestle back possession with his immense strength, but combining it with imperious technical quality, makes him something of a physical marvel.

Laporte has been impressive for so long, but his age would make him a short-term signing in an attempt to force instant success. Guehi poses a fine alternative in terms of instant impact but arguably has well over a decade to continue his growth into a huge figure in the Postecoglou revolution.