A £70 million player would be "extremely" keen and tempted to green-light a move to Chelsea if they move for him, and the man in question could be in luck as Enzo Maresca's side consider an offer to sign him.

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League this Sunday

The west Londoners are preparing to host Premier League top four rivals Aston Villa on Sunday, right after their challenging 2-0 victory at Heidenheim in the Europa Conference League.

Chelsea are looking to make it three wins on the bounce in all competitions, after also beating Maresca's former side Leicester City last weekend, and many will fancy the Blues after a very promising season so far under their new manager.

They've even been tipped by some to contend for this year's league title, but Maresca has been quick to quash any talk of a domestic crown this campaign, highlighting how there are still significant areas of improvement to be had.

"We can improve a lot. The other day against Leicester, we can learn that in football, what is in one way can change in a second," said Maresca on Chelsea's current form.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22

"The first half we scored, had a goal disallowed, had three or four more chances, and in that point we have to be clinical and make it 0-2 or 0-3, and make sure the game is finished. But we concede something and the game was still alive, so even after that game, we can improve things and we’re going to try.

"It’s nice to see the team improving, that is important; it is nice, a good feeling.

"At the same time, you need to be realistic and you can see the difference between us and the rest at the moment. This doesn’t mean we are not going to win games and not compete until the end, but the main focus has to be the feeling we are improving game after game."

Off the field, Chelsea are planning to strengthen Maresca's squad with new additions, and reports in the last few weeks have linked them with a new centre-half.

Crystal Palace defender and ex-player Marc Guehi is rumoured to be on their radar now, following a very productive year where he even shone for England at Euro 2024.

Chelsea weighing up a bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi

Palace were demanding £70 million for the "sensational talent" last summer, with Newcastle submitting multiple offers but failing to tempt Eagles chairman Steve Parish into a deal.

The defender's contract expires in 2026, though, meaning he could be available for less than £70m next year.

TEAMtalk write that Chelsea are weighing up a bid for Guehi, and it is believed that the Three Lions star would be "extremely tempted" and keen on a return to Stamford Bridge if they move for him.

The fact he is now an England regular means he may still come at a premium, and Chelsea are not his only suitors, with Newcastle still firmly in the race for his services.