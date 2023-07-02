Newcastle United boast one of the richest owners in world football. That is a fact that everybody is well aware of, especially selling clubs.

Nobody will be willing to allow a bargain to slip through their fingers when the financial might of a Saudi prince is the buyer, and so the Magpies are set to suffer from a similar issue that Manchester United have been plagued with; over-inflated price tags.

Whilst they are happy to pay on occasion, FFP will keep them restricted despite their presence in the Champions League next campaign.

As such, they must once again invest with intelligence and precision, so as to not fall into the pitfalls that these 'unlimited funds' can bring.

With a few key areas certain in need of urgent improvement, it could be argued that a matter of priority lies at centre-back.

For all the quality Fabian Schar has, the Swiss is set to turn 32 next season. A replacement is sorely needed to partner Sven Botman, and a quality one at that.

It is therefore admirable that someone like Marc Guehi has already reportedly been lined up, once again showcasing the forethought of this remarkably well-oiled machine that Dan Ashworth keeps ticking.

However, the £45m fee could prove a stumbling block for a side that reportedly only had £75m to spend this entire window…

Would Marc Guehi improve Newcastle United?

Given the way Eddie Howe has ingrained his philosophy into this current squad, the former AFC Bournemouth coach will likely want a few readymade assets that don’t demand additional coaching.

With his centre-backs, playing out from the back remains a prerequisite, alongside the physicality and speed to cope with his high line.

In Guehi he would immediately attain all of these attributes and more, with a particular resemblance to Raphael Varane that has surely caught the eye. FBref certainly thinks so, as they include the former Real Madrid ace on his list of ‘similar players’.

The Frenchman has been a rock at the back for their Manchester rivals, as an admirable stopper worthy of mimicry.

After all, his trophy cabinet is one laden with silverware, boasting four Champions League titles, three La Liga successes, as well as last season’s EFL Cup win over the Tyneside outfit.

Not to mention he was a mainstay of a defence last campaign that helped David De Gea take home the Golden Glove award.

Whilst Guehi has shone on a much smaller scale, their shared ability to dominate with grace and poise suggests the England international is ready to make that step up.

Especially given his 6.94 average rating from last season, in which his figures were more than comparable to the World Cup-winning defender.

His rating was aided greatly by his 85% pass accuracy and 82% dribble success rate, alongside 1.2 interceptions, 1.4 tackles and 3.6 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

It is no surprise to see he has been lauded as an “absolute tank” in the past by former U21 teammate Josef Bursik.

When compared to Varane, the 31-year-old only trumps the 22-year-old in pass completion (87%) and clearances (3.7 per game), neither of which are particularly convincing victories either, via Sofascore.

Perhaps Guehi is more ready for the elite level than many would believe, as his true talents are hidden by the struggles felt at Crystal Palace.

As a top homegrown talent who could command his back line for the next decade, Howe needs to look no further.