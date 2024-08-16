Newcastle United have made significant progress in their efforts to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this summer, according to a fresh transfer update after their latest bid on Friday.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have conducted some important transfer business in the summer window to date, bringing in the likes of Lloyd Kelly and William Osula, boosting the squad depth on minimal spending. Eddie Howe has also been buoyed by the fact that he will have Sandro Tonali available after his long ban, feeling like a new signing.

It is Guehi who has emerged as Newcastle's most exciting target of the summer, however, following a highly impressive Euro 2024 campaign with England that saw his stock rise significantly. He started six matches in Germany, completing 93.5% of his passes and winning an average of 2.2 aerial duels per game.

The Magpies have already seen three separate bids for Guehi rejected, with Palace proving to be stubborn, ensuring they receive an eye-watering amount of money for one of their most prized assets.

It does look as though Newcastle will continue to fight to sign the impressive 24-year-old, however, with additions at the heart of their defence imperative this summer, given the injuries to the likes of Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Newcastle close to Guehi breakthrough

According to a new report from The Daily Mail's reliable Sami Mokbel, Newcastle have tabled a fourth offer in the region of £65m for Guehi, as they look to get a deal over the line.

The update says that "while it remains to be seen whether Palace accept the offer there is a sense now that a breakthrough is close", adding that "the new offer comes after crucial talks between Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell and Palace co-owner Steve Parish".

At this point, it would be both a surprise and a disappointment if Guehi wasn't a Newcastle player come the end of the month, with the Magpies eventually grinding down the Eagles and enusring they get their man. This update is certainly a positive one, suggesting that big progress has been made, and if they can strike a deal, it could be one of the most impressive signings of the Howe era at St James' Park.

Granted, Guehi can still improve, and shouldn't live off a strong Euros for too long, but he has been such a consistent player for Palace in recent years, already making 98 appearances in the Premier League.

Now former England manager Gareth Southgate was hugely impressed by him during the summer, saying: “He’s been exceptional. We obviously lose him now for the next game, but he’s a young defender that we’ve had enormous belief in and he’s justified that with his performances in this tournament."

Marc Guehi's Euro 2024 statistics Total Appearances 6 Starts 6 Goals 0 Assists 1 Aerial duel wins per game 2.2 Clearances per game 2.0 Tackles per game 0.5 Pass completion rate 93.5%

It appears as though Guehi wants to join Newcastle, so as long as Mitchell can work his magic and reach an agreement with Palace, he should get his wish.