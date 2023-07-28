Arsenal have a long and illustrious history littered with silverware, but the truly elite honours have eluded them for some time now. Mikel Arteta is clearly seeking to ensure that this summer finally gives them the chance to challenge once again at the pinnacle of English football, and they seem far from finished with their dealings.

Is Marc Guehi leaving Crystal Palace?

With Declan Rice the outstanding acquisition from this window, his big-money move perhaps overshadows the equally important signings of Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. All three of these combine to give the Gunners a massive boost with regard to their depth, which was sorely needed.

However, rumours continue to circulate despite these improvements, suggesting that sporting director Edu Gaspar is still very much incensed when it comes to tempting new faces to the Emirates.

One such report that remains, despite emerging in May, did suggest that Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi remained a viable option for the north London club.

Although his £50m price tag could provide a stumbling block, signing the England international could prove a remarkable coup for a side seeking to cultivate a youth-focused squad with the talent to challenge for those top titles now and long into the future.

How good is Marc Guehi?

During the early years of Arsene Wenger's reign, despite claiming the Premier League title in just his second season, he had suffered many near-misses in the pursuit of domination.

Between 1998 and 2001, the Frenchman led his squad to three consecutive second-placed finishes, failing to take that next step to truly achieve greatness.

That was until he signed Sol Campbell.

It was noted in the English defender's biography [Sol Campbell - The Authorised Biography, pg. 106] that he was signed on the claims of Wenger, who noted: "It was as if he was indestructible, such a power spread from him."

He was tall, powerful, fast and menacing, yet had a touch of class; he would propel the Gunners to stardom.

TheScore served to supplement such a notion, writing the following review on the 48-year-old after ranking him as the 11th-best player of the legendary manager's reign: "Sol Campbell is the epitome of an athletic centre-back, whose robust frame and barrel chest hid the fact that he was sublime on the ball."

His first year after moving from Tottenham Hotspur saw him win the Premier League title, and two years later he would be ever-present during their Invincibles run. His acquisition proved to be a catalyst, and in Guehi, they could repeat this feat.

He too boasts many of the physical qualities that made Campbell so revered, alongside a passing range that mirrors the legendary centre-back's. After all, his England U21 teammate Josef Bursik branded him an "absolute tank" back in 2021.

Just last season saw him maintain a 6,94 average rating in the league, with that figure largely upheld by his 85% pass accuracy, 82% dribble success, 1.4 tackles and 3.6 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

His ability to remove danger from his own penalty area would have seen him ranked first among Arsenal's squad last season.

With his bulky frame and speed off the mark, he can stride out from the back to then find a teammate.

Should things then go wrong, he boasts the raw pace to return back in position to thwart opposition attacks.

Guehi is the quintessential modern-day centre-back and could help take Arteta's side to the next level, should Edu manage to lure him across the capital this summer.

Having also finished second last campaign, the Spaniard will be seeking the edge that can help them overtake Manchester City.

Perhaps, given just how similar Guehi is to Campbell, he could prove to have a similarly revolutionary effect that propels them to a league title in his first year upon joining.