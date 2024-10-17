Marc Guehi is a man in demand. A former Chelsea academy player, Guehi has established himself as one of the finest central defenders in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021. He's also now a regular starter for England. At this summer's European Championships, Guehi started six out of seven games for the Three Lions as Gareth Southgate's team finished as runners-up to Spain, with his performances earning him heaps of praise and a place in Opta's Team of the Tournament.

As a result of his fine form over the past three years, a number of other Premier League clubs are now reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old star.

Age 24 Positions Centre-back Contract expiry 30th June 2026 Wage per week £50,000 (Capology) Market value £37.5m (Transfermarkt) Linked clubs Newcastle, Liverpool, Man Utd

Newcastle United

Newcastle United have made no secret of their desire to sign Guehi. This summer, the Magpies lodged no fewer than four bids for the Crystal Palace star, the largest being in the region of £65m, according to Sky Sports. Palace rejected all of them, with chairman Steve Parish describing the defender as a "generational talent" and a "superstar".

But according to The Northern Echo's Scott Wilson, Newcastle aren't ready to give up on Guehi just yet. It was recently reported that the Magpies are "considering" going back in for the Palace star in January and hope they can finally land him on a 'cut-price deal':

"Whatever happens, the Magpies will not be repeating the bid they tabled in the summer as, if they make a renewed offer, they will argue that Guehi’s value has decreased significantly given that the end of his contract has become much closer."

Liverpool

If Newcastle are to try to land Guehi in January, they will face big competition from Liverpool. That's according to journalist Graeme Bailey, who recently reported that the Reds are eyeing a move for the 24-year-old in January, with Arne Slot keen to add reinforcements to his defensive line.

Liverpool's desire to sign Guehi will no doubt be intensified by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of star defender Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutchman is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, and though he's expressed his desire to stay at Liverpool, he's yet to pen a new deal.

Manchester United

Manchester United have signed a number of big-money central defenders in recent years, including Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire. However, none of them has been able to stop United's defence leaking goals.

According to a recent report from Spain, the Red Devils are hoping Guehi can be that man. United have apparently identified Guehi as a 'serious target' and are preparing a bid in the region of £62 million as a matter of 'urgency'. It has also been claimed that United could soon make an offer for the defender 'that could break the market".