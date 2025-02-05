The January transfer window may be closed, but Chelsea are already believed to be favourites for the signing of a Premier League star this summer.
Chelsea end January window with one major signing
Enzo Maresca did get backed with his desired midfield cover, as Chelsea sealed a late deal to sign Mathis Amougou from Saint-Étienne for around £12 million, but it wasn't exactly the window of dreams for Stamford Bridge chiefs.
Chelsea tried to sign another £80m Premier League player in record deal
His club issued brutal response to the Blues.
Chelsea were widely reported to be chasing a striker, and held rumoured talks over a few noteworthy names.
|
Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures
|
Date
|
Brighton (away)
|
February 14th
|
Aston Villa (away)
|
February 22nd
|
Southampton (home)
|
February 25th
|
Leicester City (home)
|
March 9th
|
Arsenal (away)
|
March 16th
Mathys Tel was subject to negotiations over a move to Chelsea, while other reliable media sources reported that Ipswich Town starlet Liam Delap was attracting serious interest from BlueCo amid Nicolas Jackson's torrid run of goal-scoring form.
A new centre-back was on their agenda as well, right at the beginning of January, but Chelsea ended up activating their re-call clause for Trevoh Chalobah.