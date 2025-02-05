The January transfer window may be closed, but Chelsea are already believed to be favourites for the signing of a Premier League star this summer.

Chelsea end January window with one major signing

Enzo Maresca did get backed with his desired midfield cover, as Chelsea sealed a late deal to sign Mathis Amougou from Saint-Étienne for around £12 million, but it wasn't exactly the window of dreams for Stamford Bridge chiefs.

Chelsea were widely reported to be chasing a striker, and held rumoured talks over a few noteworthy names.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th Arsenal (away) March 16th

Mathys Tel was subject to negotiations over a move to Chelsea, while other reliable media sources reported that Ipswich Town starlet Liam Delap was attracting serious interest from BlueCo amid Nicolas Jackson's torrid run of goal-scoring form.

A new centre-back was on their agenda as well, right at the beginning of January, but Chelsea ended up activating their re-call clause for Trevoh Chalobah.