Leeds United have a monumental task on their hands to remain in the Premier League, but arguably they are in no safer hands than the great Sam Allardyce; a man born for occasions such as this.

The 68-year-old tactician has previously spent periods across eight different clubs in England, only falling to avoid the drop at his most recent venture with a doomed West Bromwich Albion.

However, with just three games left to play in the league, it could be argued that the Whites are in even greater peril.

He will have to hark back to his greatest moments in management to pull them out of the depths, where the pinnacle of his career arguably came with Bolton Wanderers. There he boasted many household footballing names, who have since become recognised as giants of the game.

However, few shone as brightly as the Spanish icon Fernando Hierro.

Having enjoyed a glittering career, winning five La Liga titles and three Champions League's, the 55-year-old moved to Bolton for one last dance before retiring.

In just one year the defensive-minded titan showcased his class, anchoring a midfield that propelled the club into Europe. Likely seeking another miraculous run, Marc Roca could be the man to step into such a role for Allardyce as they face three fixtures with which nobody has given them a chance.

Can Marc Roca replicate Hierro?

As another Spanish general scuttling about the engine room, already the comparisons are there to be made.

However, when comparing the 26-year-old's current campaign with Hierro's 2002 World Cup run, the similarities only grow. Both enjoyed their role as neat-and-tidy midfielders, willing to quietly break up the play and offload to teammates.

In a competition in which Spain were controversially knocked out on penalties by South Korea, the 6 foot 2 maestro maintained a 7.75 average rating, upheld by a 79% pass accuracy, three tackles and an unbelievable 10.3 clearances per game, via Sofascore.

Whilst this kind of legendary form is almost impossible to replicate, it is his role just in front of the back four which Roca will seek to emulate to a similar effect.

With an 80% pass accuracy in what has been a trying campaign, the former Bayern Munich man has instead maintained 2.1 tackles whilst winning 4.2 duels per game, per Sofascore.

Such defensive impetus combined with a relentless work rate even led to praise from his former manager Julian Nagelsmann, who claimed: "He's a guy who always gives his all in training, who also shows you sometimes that he's got that fire in his belly. He's a strong character and not a little mouse that hides away."

Allardyce was blessed at Bolton with some truly stellar players, with Hierro standing above all. The legendary defensive midfielder played a key role in their unparalleled success.

With safety on the line, and nothing less than the extraordinary needed to drag them out, Roca must now channel his compatriot and utilise his manager's guidance to find a level of performance that does that legacy justice and saves Leeds from the Championship.