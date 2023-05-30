Leeds United are back in the Championship after a three-year stint back in the Premier League, but the hope will be that they do not spend nearly as long in the division as they did after their 2004 relegation.

The club has so many things to sort out this summer, not least who will actually own the establishment, before then finding a new manager who can revitalise the playing staff. It is a domino effect that can only be kickstarted when Andrea Radrizzani decides if he is to leave Elland Road.

Uncertainty around his future breeds uncertainty within the club, and as such no progress towards a swift return to the top flight will be made.

Fortunately for the Whites, they boast a plethora of outstanding youth talent that should surely be knocking on the door of the first team for the new term, with the busy fixture list and mass exodus relegation often brings. Transfers will be necessary, but not as many as one might think.

The Athletic have already reported that names such as Weston McKennie, Illan Meslier, Robin Koch and Luis Sinisterra could all leave this summer, however, it can be assumed that players of Marc Roca's calibre will also seek a move. With this particular midfielder, youngster Morten Spencer would offer a more than capable replacement.

Who is Morten Spencer?

Having moved to Thorp Arch from Sunderland in 2019, the 19-year-old defensive midfielder has been ever-present for the U21s side in Premier League 2. With 14 appearances in the division this campaign and a further three in the EFL Trophy, the former Norway U18s international has been showcasing his talents all year long without much recognition.

Given the tumultuous nature of the first team's plight, it often meant that the academy was pushed to the wayside as survival came first. Now that this has been chalked down as a failure, it once again opens up possibilities for the youngsters to break through.

After all, Spencer's press-resistant and defensively resilient play style would thrive in the second tier, easily making up for the absence of their Spanish stalwart.

Having signed from Bayern Munich, many expected big things from the 24-year-old who boasted a pedigree beyond many others within the dressing room. However, a 6.81 average Sofascore rating is indicative of an average performer, with his one key pass and 2.1 tackles per game admirable but certainly not irreplaceable.

Especially with Spencer as an option, who was lauded by his mother, Heidi, for his starring attributes that are akin to Roca's:

"He’s very creative, he’s a good passer of the ball, good at dribbling and he’s got a helluva shot. He’s very strong, fit and fast and has grown quite a lot lately so he’s now around 5ft 10ins. He scores a few goals as well."

Pundit Paul Robinson had predicted that the initial move for Roca would be an "underwhelming" one, with his suspicions having since been proven true. At least now Leeds needn't worry about such a high-profile failure, as they can afford to trust in youth without the looming threat of the financial devastation relegation from the top flight brings.