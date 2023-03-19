Manchester United return to action later today, as Erik ten Hag’s search for a second domestic trophy in his debut season continues.

They face a high-flying Fulham side in the FA Cup, in a clash which comes just three days after their European success in Spain.

Having cruised through their tie with Real Betis, there is true belief that the good times are returning at Old Trafford. This could be further solidified with a win at the Theatre of Dreams, to send fans to Wembley once again.

However, their assault on all fronts means the Dutchman will likely have to rotate, whilst the absence of Casemiro looms following his straight red card against Southampton.

That leaves a huge midfield vacancy, which Marcel Sabitzer will likely be called upon to fill.

Will Marcel Sabitzer play vs Fulham?

Having been brought in during the January transfer window as a stand-in for the injured Christian Eriksen, the £110k-per-week maestro was seen as a remarkable coup to help see out the season.

However, with just eight appearances to his name, the resurgence of the likes of Fred has seen his opportunities dwindle.

The Austrian should be handed a huge opportunity today to be their creator, and show that “killer” instinct that he was lauded for by his agent Roger Wittmann.

Before joining, Sabitzer was widely regarded as one of the most impressive midfielders in the Bundesliga, as when compared to others in his role he ranked in the top 5% of players across Europe for total shots, the top 18% for progressive passes and even the top 5% for tackles per 90 (via FBref).

His offensive exploits have even seen him bizarrely branded by Sky Sports Germany reporter Uli Koelher as someone who “shoots like a horse”.

In his short cameos in the Premier League, he has shown glimpses of this, outlined in his one key pass and 1.8 tackles despite averaging just 55 minutes per game (via Sofascore).

This has culminated in his 6.86 rating, which is somewhat marred by his inclusion in their mauling at Anfield earlier in the month.

However, with insatiable talent such as Casemiro and Eriksen absent, now is his moment to step up and drive the Red Devils to Wembley.

There will seldom be an opportunity where he is relied upon like today, and he can make himself a hero with a performance of quality to down the Cottagers.