Arsenal's prestigious Hale End Academy is a seemingly non-stop producer of top-quality talent. Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe would be the first to step forward and testify to that.

With Jack Wilshere also manning the U18s squad now, he is a man who knows exactly what it takes to burst through into the senior team and take an opportunity with both hands.

One of the latest success stories to do just that has been Folarin Balogun, who had scored goals for fun in the youth setup. Having been sent out on loan for some senior exposure, few likely expected the England youth international to enjoy such a fine goalscoring run in Ligue 1.

The forward has established himself as one of Europe's hottest young prospects, and as such is seeking a first-team spot to continue that development. Few would want to return to the bench after the campaign he has enjoyed.

The Athletic's David Ornstein had reported that an Emirates exit did appeal to the 21-year-old, should he not get his wish of a starting place, and this summer could mark his opportunity.

Whilst the Gunners would likely earn a huge financial benefit from the sale of such a talented youngster, it once again leaves a void for the next big star to fill. Although far from an out-and-out number nine, Marcelo Flores is one who could go under the radar but might be next in line.

Who is Marcelo Flores?

The Mexican youngster, who moved to north London in 2019, already boasts a stunning three appearances for his national team. This is before the 19-year-old has even been granted an appearance for Arsenal's first team.

It is this pedigree which already makes him such a red-hot prospect and suggests that Balogun's legacy could quickly be expunged with his potentially stunning emergence.

This season the teenage sensation has enjoyed a first full campaign within the senior game, featuring on loan for Real Oviedo. Although just one assist in 13 games might suggest a poor year, the club's president, Martin Pelaez, has been quick to defend the wide man.

He claimed:

"Marcelo is a player with a lot of potential, he’s 19 years old, I see him as having the quality to continue in Europe. He has a lot of room for improvement, he has a great future, he is extremely professional, with an incredible mentality, he has all the conditions to continue in Europe.

“We hope he continues to grow, he has talent, youth, professionalism, he has a great future with us."

This comes a year after the speedster had recorded six goals and two assists in 11 U18 Premier League games, and a further five goal contributions in just ten Premier League 2 appearances. Clearly, the forward is a cut above the youth level.

With Balogun's sudden emergence after a tough prior loan in the Championship, perhaps Flores will see the progression of his former teammate and seek to emulate it. There is no rush to become the next big thing, but the fearless youngster who is already a full international has all the pieces in place to become it.