Tottenham Hotspur's manager search has gone exactly as the fanbase knew it would, drawing out a process that takes other clubs mere days.

Take Brighton and Hove Albion for example. Having enjoyed a fine start to the season, it looked like their success would be thrown into jeopardy when Graham Potter moved to Chelsea in September. However, less than ten days after that Sky Sports announcement, Roberto De Zerbi had been appointed as his replacement. They have since gone on to surpass the Lilywhites, claiming one of the European spots that they would miss out on.

Given the relative stature of both clubs, it is a miserable indictment of the shambolic running of the former Champions League finalists.

Having dismissed Antonio Conte in late March, it has now been over two months and they are no closer to naming his successor.

Julian Nagelsmann was first ruled out of the running, before Arne Slot snubbed the offer to stay in his homeland. Now, as of late May, rumours are circulating linking them with a swoop for the out-of-work former River Plate head coach Marcelo Gallardo.

Whilst a newer name on the media merry-go-round, he could actually provide an upgrade to the Dutchman who turned them down last month.

Would Marcelo Gallardo be an upgrade on Arne Slot?

Although the Argentinian has been unemployed since leaving his hometown club in 2022, the 47-year-old is still a revered name by many given the success he earned at River. Pep Guardiola even claimed: "What Gallardo has done with River is incredible."

Across his eight years and 424 games in charge of the club, he would win 12 separate honours, meaning his trophy cabinet is filled to the brim. Although Slot's exploits in this campaign might have made him an attractive proposition, he does not boast half the title-winning acumen of this potential alternative.

Not only this, but Gallardo's time in his homeland also saw him maintain a points-per-match average of 1.88, made all the more impressive given his longevity. He would also concede fewer goals than games, highlighting a defensive solidity that Spurs have lacked this season, having shipped 63 goals in 38 games.

Meanwhile, whilst the Feyenoord boss did lead his team to the Eredivisie title, it marked his first-ever piece of silverware. Levy, whilst he has been lambasted for chasing proven winners like Conte and Jose Mourinho in recent years, must surely avoid going too aggressively in the other direction.

He needs someone young and willing to forge a team to compete in the long run, and there are few in the modern game who can boast such longevity and success as Gallardo, supplemented by his free-flowing 4-3-3 style.

It is the closest they will get to repeating their success with Mauricio Pochettino, which is the very least they must aim for after allowing him to join Chelsea. In fact, journalist Alasdair Gold even suggested in a Q&A: "Gallardo is certainly growing his reputation and some people believe he's similar to Pochettino in style".

With everything Levy needs in a manager, plus that passion and title-winning mentality to boot, Gallardo would mark a surprising but stunning capture to surely surpass what Slot would have achieved in north London.