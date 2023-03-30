Tottenham Hotspur's search for a manager continues to rumble on, showing little signs of coming to a conclusion anytime soon. As such, it allows the rumour mill to spin into overdrive.

The Lilywhites have seen themselves linked with a host of top coaches, all of whom would certainly improve their struggling outfit; yet it seems like fans may have to wait until the summer before a new face is welcomed.

Especially if the plan is to snatch an in-form boss from another club, given the expected reluctance from those who are flying high to jump ship.

Brighton and Hove Albion are one such club whom they have monitored, but another exceptional side that could be of interest to Daniel Levy is Fulham; namely Marco Silva.

The Portuguese boss has shrugged off his failed spell at Everton to return to England emphatically, leading his west London outfit on a charge for European spots.

He could now compound his return to prominence by clinching the Spurs job, having reportedly been one of the frontrunners to replace Antonio Conte in recent weeks.

Would Marco Silva be a good fit at Spurs?

Whilst questions might be raised about the supposed overperformance of his current team, the way in which he has them playing is worth praise alone.

With a quality far below Spurs' squad, the Cottagers play exciting, fast-paced football that is sure to thrill all who watch it. Whilst it can occasionally backfire spectacularly, as shown in their poor showing against Arsenal, thus far it has them sat just three points from sixth-place Liverpool and averaging 1.75 points per game.

The former Watford head coach also nearly led his side to Wembley recently too, if not for a spectacular late collapse from him and his players at Old Trafford.

It seems that his sabbatical from the Premier League has seen him return with a far better grasp on his own tactics, which were admittedly flawed during his time in the Goodison Park dugout. Despite that, he maintained a desire to play a brand of football that his fans could be proud of; the complete antithesis to the turgid football of Conte.

His director of football with the Toffees, Marcel Brands, spoke highly of the 45-year-old: "One of the most important things is that he’s a guy who wants to play attractive, attacking football."

This is a philosophy that has only been bolstered since then.

It may take some time to shift the culture within the club, but having already done so at Craven Cottage there is a belief he could repeat this with a higher calibre of players now. Finally, beautiful football could return in order to revive the white half of north London.