As Fulham look to turn a strong start into an excellent season, Marco Silva now reportedly wants the Cottagers to sign an in-demand Serie A midfielder before the end of the month.

Fulham transfer news

The West London club have already had some moments to remember in the current campaign, with a late win over Brentford up there with a shock comeback victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bride. Sat as high as 9th thanks to their efforts, Fulham could now look to put the January transfer window to good use and eye surprise European qualification.

As the transfer window rolls on, a number of names have already been mentioned too. Recent reports have linked the likes of Igor Jesus and James McAtee to Craven Cottage in two moves that would only improve Silva's frontline even further. Crucially, Jesus would also provide the former Everton manager with a long-term replacement for the ageing Raul Jimenez.

McAtee, meanwhile, would instantly replace Andreas Pereira amid concerns that the Brazilian could be heading for the exit door and to Fluminense in his home country this month. Even after the Manchester City man, however, Fulham could still welcome further additions in the middle of the park.

According to reports in Spain, Silva now personally wants Fulham to sign Douglas Luiz this month in what is likely to be a short-term loan deal away from Juventus. The midfielder has struggled since swapping Aston Villa for the Italian giants in a reported £42m move in the summer and already needs a fresh start.

There's plenty of interest in his signature alongside Fulham too. The likes of Manchester United and even former club Aston Villa are also reportedly eyeing January moves to open quite the race for his services.

Winning such a race would certainly lay down a marker for Fulham and perhaps create a statement only a side gunning for European football are in position to make.

"Strong" Luiz would complete Fulham midfield

If Fulham are looking to shock the rest of the Premier League by finishing inside a European place - be that the Europa League or Europa Conference League - then welcoming Luiz would certainly be wise. The Brazilian played a vital part in Aston Villa's unexpected Champions League qualification last season to earn Juventus' interest.

What could hand the Cottagers a welcomed boost in pursuit of Luiz's signature is the fact that he's under the same agency as Pereira - an agency that Fulham should know well amid recent attempts to keep hold of their midfielder.

Despite a slow start in Italy, Villa sporting director Monchi has still been full of praise for his former midfielder from afar, telling reporters as relayed by Tribal Football earlier this month: "He’s playing less than we all expected, but we’re talking about a strong player.

"There are guys who arrive and impose themselves, others who need time. Patience is needed, but Douglas’ qualities are beyond discussion. He will become important for Juve. He’s a playmaker and every ball that comes out of his feet has a meaning: last year he played 90% of the games with us. He was decisive."