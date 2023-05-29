Arsenal could be set to swoop for a Brazilian wonderkid, mirroring their prior successes in snagging talent straight from South America…

What’s the latest on Marcos Leonardo to Arsenal?

That’s at least the claims made by 90min, who offered an update on the widespread interest in Marcos Leonardo.

The 20-year-old’s fine performances have unsurprisingly caught the eye of many, and the report states that alongside Edu, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Roma and much of the Premier League are all admirers.

Having been linked with Liverpool in the past too, the reported inclusion of a £51m release clause leaves the door open for such a switch this summer.

Who is Marcos Leonardo?

Despite his youth, the striker already boasts 141 appearances for Santos FC, denoting an experience far beyond many others within his age category.

He has married such knowledge with a fine personal year thus far, having notched eight goals and assisted a further three in just 21 games.

However, it is his work in the U20 World Cup that has truly caught the eye, with a 7.20 average rating upheld by three goals in as many games alongside 1.3 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

To sign directly from the source, cutting out the middle-man that Portuguese clubs often occupy, it would allow Edu to replicate the club’s masterclass of 2019 when they signed Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano.

That Brazilian international has gone on to play 130 games for the Gunners, scoring 15 goals this term as they mounted a surprise title charge. His importance to Mikel Arteta cannot be understated, and Leonardo could quickly rise to the same level should his form translate to the English game.

After all, South American football expert Tim Vickery even likened him to one of the Premier League’s greatest-ever forwards, noting: “There is a kind of Aguero-type striker there, he is not particularly tall but comes alive in the penalty box and I think there is talent there as well.”

Given the former Manchester City finisher notched 260 goals in 390 games whilst in England, this comparison should please Arsenal fans should they force the deal through.

Having drawn attention from numerous European heavyweights, snagging Leonardo would not just be a fine coup for the club, but a huge statement of intent that the north London club are once again ready to battle with the best.