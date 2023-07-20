Marcus Rashford exploded last season, cementing himself as one of the most dangerous goalscorers in the Premier League.

Manchester United will certainly hope he can lead them to glory this season - hence his new five-year contract.

Other top clubs will hope to stop him, of course, and one of those is Tottenham Hotspur. They'll try to compete with United once again this season and will come up against Rashford and co. on 19th August.

So how well does Rashford usually fare against them? Football FanCast takes a dive into the numbers to find out.

What is Marcus Rashford's goal record against Tottenham?

Rashford has played 14 times against Spurs and it took him a while to find his feet against them. The forward didn't manage to score in any of his first four appearances, but has since gone on to be a bit of a thorn in the Lilywhites' sides.

He currently sits on five goals in 14 games, with all of them coming within 13 Premier League fixtures. Since his first goal against them, that record stands at five in nine.

What is Marcus Rashford's assist record against Tottenham?

Rashford certainly isn't known for his assists as much as his goals. There are 16 teams against which he's managed more than just a solitary assist, though - a fairly decent record for a prolific goalscorer.

Though, Tottenham aren't one of them. Rashford has just one assist in his 14 games and it actually came in his most recent outing against Spurs. He scored one and assisted another in the Red Devils' 2-2 draw in north London back in April.

What is Marcus Rashford's head-to-head record against Tottenham?

It's very good, actually - and surprisingly so, as United haven't always been comfortably better than Spurs since Rashford broke into the senior setup. But in 14 games against Tottenham, he's been on the winning side nine times. Spurs have won three, with two ending in draws. It's worth noting that one of those wins was in the FA Cup.

That record looks even better in recent times. Since 2019, Rashford has faced Spurs nine times and won seven, losing and drawing one apiece.

What is Marcus Rashford's away goal record against Tottenham?

Rashford has played away at Tottenham seven times in his career. Worryingly for Spurs ahead of their August clash, it's also the ground on which he's done the most damage in this fixture.

The England star has three of his five goals against Tottenham away from home, plus that assist he picked up last season. He's also avoided defeat in his last five trips - a bad omen for Spurs.

Who has Marcus Rashford scored the most against?

There are three teams against whom Rashford has more goals than his five in Spurs matches. There are then a further five who have also conceded five times to United's star.

Leicester City are his most common victim, conceding eight times in 16 appearances against Rashford. Then come Chelsea and Liverpool at six goals each in 17 and 15 games respectively.

West Ham, Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle and Bournemouth all sit alongside Tottenham as having conceded five. It's worth mentioning that Rashford's overall record against Newcastle might be his best against any club: 11 games, five goals, five assists.

How many goals does Marcus Rashford have in August?

August isn't a particularly happy hunting month for Rashford as his record in the first month of the season isn't what you would call special. Indeed, he's only got five August strikes throughout his eight-season career. That does, however, include a brace against Chelsea in 2019 and a goal against Liverpool last year.

It's also worth mentioning that the 2020/21 campaign didn't have any games played in August as the season instead kicked off in September. Rashford did grab two goals in the opening month that year, so perhaps it's a little fairer to include those in his 'August' tally.

How many winning goals does Marcus Rashford have?

Rashford has a whopping 45 game-winning goals in his career so far. In fact, he managed 16 last season - an incredible number which actually accounted for over half of his goals.

Two of those game-winners have come against Tottenham, too, so they know full well how dangerous he can be. Indeed, he notched in back-to-back league games against the north Londoners with winners at either end of 2019 - the latter of which was an Old Trafford brace in a 2-1 win to inflict a first defeat at Spurs for Jose Mourinho.

What is Marcus Rashford's overall goal record for Man United?

Rashford has now played 359 games for United - doesn't time fly? He's managed to score a very respectable 123 goals in that time, which is a goal-to-game ratio of around 0.34.

But that will only go up with time as Rashford continues to improve. Last season was his best yet - and this coming campaign could well prove to be even better.

What is Marcus Rashford's Premier League record?

Rashford now has 76 Premier League goals, coming in 239 appearances in England's top flight. That's enough to sit in 60th on the all-time Premier League top scorers list.

But he won't be stopping there. A season like last time out could even see him climb into the top 40 - and who's to say he won't better what he managed in 2022/23?

What is Marcus Rashford's assist record?

Now, different places credit assists in different ways, so the exact number of assists for Rashford is debatable. We'll just focus on how the Premier League credits them.

And with that in mind, Rashford has 37 assists in his league career. That's good enough for 92nd all-time in the Premier League - level with Manchester United greats Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Cristiano Ronaldo. He'll move past both shortly - perhaps even before their trip to Spurs.

How many goals did Marcus Rashford score last season?

Last season was the finest of Rashford's career as he cemented himself as an elite forward. He scored an incredible 30 goals in all competitions, coming in just 56 games.

That was the best haul of his career to date and marked an extraordinary jump on the previous campaign. 2021/22 saw Rashford manage just five goals, which was even fewer than the eight he managed in his debut season as a teenager.

22 had been his previous highest, but now 30 is the figure to beat in all competitions.

That boiled down to 17 Premier League goals in 35 appearances. It's a fine record in a team that was still finding itself under Erik ten Hag and matched his previous best in the competition.

But with things looking a little more settled now, Rashford will want to go even better this time around. That 20-goal barrier just has to be his target.

What is Man United's record against Tottenham?

United's record is fantastic against just about every team in the country. It's no different against Spurs, either, in their 199 fixtures against one another.

That's right, we're coming up on the 200th meeting between United and Tottenham. So far, the Red Devils have triumphed on nearly half of the occasions - 96 times, to be exact.

Spurs have 53 to their credit, with the spoils shared 50 times.

But what about the Premier League? Since the rebrand in 1992, the two sides have met 62 times in the league. United have utterly dominated proceedings, though, winning on 39 occasions. That included a spell from 2001 to 2012 without tasting defeat once.

Spurs have managed just 10 wins in that time, with the majority of those coming since January 2014. There's a long way to go to claw things back and level things up...

What are Man United's recent results against Tottenham?

Very, very good. Spurs have consistently struggled against United historically, but did enjoy a decent spell within the last decade or so.

But that's changed more recently. United are undefeated in the last five meetings, winning four before drawing the most recent encounter. That finished 2-2, with Rashford scoring one and assisting another.

Before that result, United won 2-0 and 3-2 at home, with 3-0 and 3-1 away wins prior to that. So when did Spurs last win against them?

You'll remember it - the 6-1 thrashing at Old Trafford. United have fought back in style after that embarrassment. As for the last time Spurs beat United in north London, you have to return to 2018 and a 2-0 win at Wembley Stadium. Christian Eriksen, now with United, scored the opener before a Phil Jones own goal sealed it.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United?

This latest clash between the two teams will take place on Saturday, 19th August at 5.30pm UK time. It'll be the second Saturday Night Football of the season and is just five days after United's opener against Wolves.

It'll be interesting to see how that affects things - as well as how the two teams line up. Neither team can be sure of who they will and won't have as the transfer window continues to intrigue.

Will Harry Kane be at Spurs? Will United have their new striker? And where will Harry Maguire be playing?

What we do know is that Rashford will almost certainly feature for United, barring an injury. His new five-year contract sets him up to be the star man at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future and it's a role he'll almost certainly thrive in.

Perhaps he'll be the difference once more as these two sides seek early statements in the top-four race.