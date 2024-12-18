Dropped on Sunday for the Manchester derby of all games, sent home ill from training on Monday and admitting to Henry Winter that he's ready for a new challenge on Tuesday - to say it's been quite the week for Marcus Rashford would be an understatement.

The Manchester United star has sent clubs on red alert a matter of days after new manager Ruben Amorim decided to omit him and Alejandro Garnacho from the matchday squad in victory over Manchester City.

Speaking to journalist Winter, the England international said: "For me, personally, I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be 'no hard feelings'. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Man United. That’s me. I will always be a Red."

Whilst Amorim has since attempted to diffuse the situation, Rashford's desire couldn't have been made much clearer, and as such, we've taken a look at the clubs who could now swoop in and land his signature.

1 Fenerbahce

A reunion between Rashford and Jose Mourinho certainly wasn't on our bingo cards for the 2024/25 campaign, but that's not to say we and the rest of European football wouldn't enjoy it.

The self-proclaimed Special One is as box office as it comes, and that hasn't gone away in Turkey. If anything, he has become even louder. Add a former player into the mix and one who endured a mixed spell under his guidance - scoring 28 goals in 125 games - and Fenerbahce could be in for quite the spectacle.

As reported by Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, the Turkish giants are among the clubs to have already been offered the forward's services in 2025 in a move that would steal the headlines and create an unexpected combination between Allan Saint-Maximin, Dusan Tadic and Rashford.

2 Tottenham Hotspur

With Son Heung-min on course to leave the Lilywhites as a free agent at the end of the season and Manchester United among the clubs recently linked to the South Korean's signature, Tottenham Hotspur could take full advantage.

On paper, if the Red Devils were to sign Son, Rashford would become surplus to requirements. Spurs, meanwhile, would be looking for an instant replacement, making Ange Postecoglou and Rashford a surprise match made in heaven.

Of course, a fair few dominoes would have to fall in place for such a move to occur, and question marks remain over United's willingness to sell to a Premier League rival, but Spurs could yet find themselves in the picture for Rashford. Amorim's trash could quickly become Postecoglou's much-needed gold in his pursuit of transforming the Lilywhites.

3 Barcelona

If Rashford wants to make a fresh start whilst realising a dream move for almost any player, a claim from Bailey's aforementioned report that Barcelona have been offered his signature will be music to his ears. The 27-year-old can put what has become an Old Trafford nightmare behind him to follow a similar path to David Beckham to become a star in Spain.

Hansi Flick certainly knows how to transform a winger, too, having helped Raphinha recover from being on the verge of a Barcelona exit to becoming one of the most in-form players in Europe with a sensational 17 goals and 10 assists to his name so far this season.

Financially speaking, logic would suggest that he'd need to take quite the pay cut from a reported £300,000 a week in order to become an affordable option for Barcelona in 2025.

4 Bayern Munich

Another club reportedly offered Rashford's signature is Bayern Munich - and that should come as no surprise. The German giants are set to lose Leroy Sane as a free agent at the end of the season and could need an instant replacement with the former Manchester City man already linked to Old Trafford.

So like Spurs, Bayern could strike a win-win agreement with the Red Devils to welcome Rashford and combine the winger with England teammate Harry Kane.

Bayern should have little trouble affording Rashford's high wages, adding to the chances that the Bundesliga side may well be among those best placed to sign the Carrington graduate. One final boost could even be the fact that Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is already well aware of Rashford's quality, having faced him as a Manchester City player and Burnley manager last season.

5 Arsenal

In what would be the most controversial move on this list, Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Rashford more than once in recent months, and could finally decide to act on their reported interest.

Unfortunately for those at Old Trafford, it's a move which makes perfect sense, too. The Gunners are crying out for a left-winger capable of dragging Mikel Arteta's side to victory and finally ease the responsibility on Bukayo Saka. Rashford, meanwhile, is crying out for a new challenge.

Where Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli fail, the England international could thrive. At his very best, Rashford is one of the best wingers in the Premier League - arguably in Europe.

He has the explosive ability to drive at defences - a trait Martinelli has arguably lacked in the last year or so and one that Trossard does not exactly possess in abundance. Perhaps most crucially, he possesses a goalscoring touch.

Arteta's side have been forced to rely on set-piece goals in the current campaign, which has seen them fall short of expectations. Simply put, if it's not Saka, then it's difficult to name a world-class threat from open play within the current front three.

If they swoop in and land the version of Rashford that scored 30 goals and assisted another nine in all competitions just two years ago, Arsenal could finally have the key to unlocking Premier League glory for the first time since 2004.