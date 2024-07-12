Chelsea are wasting no time this summer, with their preparations for next season well underway.

Mauricio Pochettino has been replaced by Enzo Maresca, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall both joining the Italian at Stamford Bridge.

However, Todd Boehly is still working tirelessly to bring in new additions to the club, as he once again aims to close the gap to the Premier League’s top four.

He could add numerous more talents to his ever-growing list of additions, potentially increasing his spending to over £1.5b since his takeover back in 2022.

His side have recently been linked with one ace who could be a monster hit in the Premier League, but if they are to win the race for his signature, they may have to part ways with one player who’s endured a nightmare at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s interest in £25m attacking star

A couple of weeks ago, David Ornstein confirmed that Chelsea were in talks with the representatives of Jonathan David over a potential move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in Ligue 1 last season, scoring 19 times in his 34 appearances - an average of one goal every 1.7 games in which he featured in.

David, who also has interest from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, finished the campaign as the league’s joint-second top scorer, with only new Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé scoring more goals.

Another report states that despite his phenomenal campaign in Ligue 1, the striker could be available for just £25m - an absolute bargain, with David undoubtedly able to improve Maresca’s already stacked attacking department.

As a result of the interest in the Canadian, the Blues may want to shift some players out of the club to prevent any FFP problems, including one player who wants to leave the club this summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga’s weekly wage at Chelsea

After joining the club for a reported £71.6m from Athletic Bilbao during the summer of 2018, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who cost a world-record sum for a goalkeeper, had high expectations of being the Blues' long-term replacement for Thibaut Courtois after the Belgian had departed for Real Madrid.

In total, he's made 163 appearances for the club since his arrival in 2018, before joining Real Madrid on loan last summer for the 2023/24 campaign - where he made 20 appearances during their double-winning season.

Kepa, who's been described as potentially the club's "worst signing" by talkSPORT's Rory Jennings, currently earns £150k-per-week with the Blues, as per Capology, earning a staggering £39.1m in wages alone.

When coupled with his extortionate transfer fee, £110.5m in just under six years - a ridiculous amount of money given his lack of impact at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's top weekly earners (2024/25) Player Weekly wage Romelu Lukaku £325k Raheem Sterling £325k Reece James £250k Wesley Fofana £200k Ben Chilwell £200k Christopher Nkunku £195k Enzo Fernandez £180k Marc Cucurella £175k Kepa Arrizabalaga £150k Stats via Capology

To put things into perspective, transfer target David currently only pockets £27k-per-week on his current deal at Lille, with Kepa pocketing over five times more on a weekly basis.

With his deal at the club set to expire next summer, Boehly and co need to shift him off the books as soon as possible - amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

The huge figure for his wages is a real concern, especially given the club's losses in the last few months. Although a potential sale of Kepa wouldn't immediately solve the club's woes, it would go a long way to ensure Maresca's side stay within the permitted yearly losses of FFP for another 12 months.