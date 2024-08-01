Chelsea secured their first win of pre-season in the early hours of this morning, beating Mexican side CF America 3-0 in the USA.

Goals from Christopher Nkunku, Marc Guiu and Noni Madueke settled the game for Enzo Maresca’s side - who won his first game in charge at the third attempt after a draw and a defeat against Wrexham and Celtic, respectively.

The Blues claimed the win without midfielder Conor Gallagher, who appears to be edging ever closer to a move to join Spanish side Atlético Madrid after journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed he had rejected a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

The potential deal could see the Blues secure a £34m transfer fee for the 24-year-old who came through the academy after joining the club at the age of eight.

However, they already have a ready-made replacement for the English international, after his excellent display for the Blues in the pre-season during the early hours of the morning.

Roméo Lavia’s stats against CF America

After joining Chelsea from Southampton for £58m last summer, midfielder Roméo Lavia endured an awful run of injuries during his debut season in west London, making just one appearance - featuring for a total of 32 minutes.

However, he’s recently been on the comeback trail, working his way towards a first-team return, potentially having the impact of a new signing given his lack of minutes last season.

His display on Thursday morning demonstrated the quality he possesses, potentially having a huge impact at Stamford Bridge during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Belgian featured for 63 minutes during the victory, completing 32 passes at a completion rate of 91% - only losing possession six times during his time on the pitch.

Roméo Lavia's stats against CF America Statistics Tally Minutes played 63 Touches 48 Pass accuracy 32/35 (91%) Penalties won 1 Duels won 5/10 (50%) Fouls won 3 Tackles won 2 Stats via SofaScore

He also made a key contribution in attacking areas, winning a penalty before Frenchman Nkunku stepped up to score his third goal of pre-season for the Blues.

Lavia excelled defensively, winning two tackles and five duels during his hour performance - staking his claim for a regular first-team spot under Maresca this season.

He was subsequently handed a 7.5/10 match rating by journalist Bobby Vincent - with Ben Jacobs stating that the former Southampton looked “sharp” during his first outing during the tour of the US.

His display will have Chelsea fans a reason to be positive, with the youngster finally able to hit the ground running after a torrid time on the sidelines, also allowing them to forget about Gallagher should he move to Spain this summer.

Why Lavia could allow Maresca to forget about Gallagher

After the news of Gallagher’s contract rejection, it’s clear he wants a new start away from his boyhood club, with a move to Atléti expected to be completed in the next few days.

He was a crucial player under former boss Mauricio Pochettino last season, featuring in 37 of the 38 Premier League matches, registering 12 goal contributions in the process.

The Englishman would leave a huge hole in the Chelsea midfield, but Lavia’s display against CF America could allow for an easy transition between the two players at the heart of Maresca’s squad.

He’s previously shown his ability to thrive in the Premier League, as demonstrated during his time on the South Coast with Southampton - featuring 29 times in the 2022/23 season, which prompted the Blues’ desire to spend big on the Belgian.

Although it’s only a pre-season clash, he’s shown he has the quality to slot straight into the Chelsea midfield, preventing the club from spending big once more on another talent to bolster the squad.

Lavia has the ability to give Chelsea the advantage in their hunt for a Champions League place - whilst allowing him to develop his game further and prove why the club paid £58m for his services.