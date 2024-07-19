It’s been all change for Chelsea this summer, after a season in which they narrowly missed out on multiple trophies, but managed to qualify for a European competition once again.

However, it was not enough to keep Mauricio Pochettino in the job.

Following his sacking at the end of May, the Blues board turned their attention to finding a new manager to take them into the 2024/25 season, opting for Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca, who led the Foxes back to the top flight at the first attempt.

The Italian has wasted no time in immediately bolstering his new side, as he attempts to lead the club through the transitional period to try and return to the Premier League’s top four.

He’s already added centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and central midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to his Blues squad, bringing the latter with him from Leicester City this summer.

Despite the recent additions, Maresca is still looking to improve his side, including the addition of one player who has previously impressed in the Premier League.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Chelsea have held talks with Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Raphinha over a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 27-year-old has constantly been linked with a move back to the Premier League after his stint with Leeds United, but could finally be set for a return to England during the off-season.

He’s found game time hard to come by after the emergence of 17-year-old star Lamine Yamal, who won the Young Player of the Tournament at the recent European Championships.

Raphinha managed 37 appearances in all competitions last season, but is keen on a return to the Premier League, with the Spanish giants demanding a fee in the region of £50m for his services this summer.

His potential arrival in west London could see a slight change in position for Cole Palmer, but, it may allow the England international to reach the next level.

Why Raphinha’s arrival could allow Maresca to relocate Palmer

22-year-old Palmer enjoyed his best campaign to date in 2023/24, contributing with 33 goals and assists, the most of any player in the Premier League.

He enjoyed arguably his best game playing in the number 10 role behind the striker, scoring four goals against Everton in the Blues’ 6-0 victory at Stamford Bridge back in April.

However, he’s spent most of the 2023/24 campaign featuring on the right-hand side, yet Raphinha’s potential arrival could allow for a switch in role for the England international - with the Barca man typically operating on that flank.

When comparing the pair on FBref, Raphinha who’s previously been dubbed a “phenomenon” by Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal, has produced some impressive stats, some of which are much higher than even Palmer could muster.

Whilst he produced fewer combined goals and assists last season, the Brazilian managed more shots per 90 alongside a higher tally of shot-creating actions than Palmer.

How Raphinha compared to Palmer in 2023/24 Statistics Raphinha Palmer Games 28 34 Goals + assists 15 33 Shots per 90 3.8 3.4 Shot-creating actions per 90 5.9 5.6 Take-on success 52% 50% Aerials won 64% 20% Stats via FBref

Raphinha also averaged a higher take-on success rate, winning more aerial duels, potentially adding a different option for Maresca’s side in the final third, boosting their chances of returning to the Champions League places.

Whilst the Blues may face competition from multiple other Premier League sides, it would be a huge addition and a statement signing for Maresca.

The club may have been focusing on recruiting youngsters for the future in recent months, but if they are to have an immediate impact and return to the top end of the Premier League, they must also consider additions such as Raphinha who will make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge.