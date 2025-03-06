Chelsea travel to face FC Copenhagen in the first knockout stage of the Europa Conference League this evening, looking to hold a lead ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues ended the group phase at the top of the table, winning all six matches, being the only side to walk away with a 100% record - conceding just five goals in the process.

As for their opponents, the Danish outfit finished 18th, defeating FC Heidenheim in the play-off, securing a meeting with Enzo Maresca’s side for a place in the quarter-finals.