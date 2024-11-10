Chelsea may have spent a vast fortune since Todd Boehly took control of the club in September 2022, but they must not lose sight of the wonderful young talent that is coming through the academy.

The Stamford Bridge side have produced plenty of amazing players from their academy throughout the years, proving that the chequebook doesn’t need to be flashed during every single transfer window.

Chelsea’s most successful recent academy graduates

During the summer transfer window, the Blues sold Conor Gallagher to Atlético Madrid for a fee in the region of £34m.

The year before, Mason Mount, who had just a year left on his contract at the club, joined Manchester United for £60m. This is close to £100m profit made on two players who made their way through the youth academy before making an impression in the first team.

Reece James is another player who has shone for the Blues, going on to make over 150 appearances for the club since making his debut.

These three players alone prove that the Chelsea academy is a popular breeding ground for talent and there is no doubt that Maresca has plenty of teenagers to work with in the future.

Indeed, one has proved capable of making the step up to first team level as Tyrique George started Chelsea’s tie against Noah in the Europa Conference League in midweek.

Tyrique George could be Chelsea's own Saka

The winger was given the opportunity to showcase his skills from the starting XI in Europe, and he certainly looks like the real deal.

The Blues may have secured an easy 8-0 win against their opponents, but more importantly, it was giving chances to the likes of George which would make Maresca happy in the long term.

Tyrique George's stats vs Noah Assists 0 Key passes 4 Big chances created 2 Total duels (won) 2 (0) Dribble attempts (successful) 1 (0) Total shots 1 Via Sofascore

Starting on the right wing, the teenager exuded talents similar to Bukayo Saka as he terrorised the opposition defence throughout the clash. Not only does he have an eye for a killer pass, making four key passes, but the winger also created two big chances, attempted a dribble and delivered two crosses during his spell on the pitch.

It was a performance of maturity from the youthful attacker which could convince Maresca to use him in the next European tie, that’s for sure.

Dubbed a “superstar in the making” by a prominent content creator, George has all the required attributes to be a success at Chelsea.

Saka came through the Hale End academy at Arsenal to become one of the most feared wingers in the world, scoring 62 goals and grabbing 60 assists across 240 games for the Gunners.

If George is given more chances in the first team between now and the end of the season, there is no reason why he cannot become Chelsea’s own version of Saka.

Maresca seems to trust him and time will tell with regard to how good he can become.