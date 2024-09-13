Chelsea has been the home to numerous elite-level talents over the years, with many capturing the hearts of the fanbase.

Didier Drogba was a striker who produced consistent moments of magic in the final third for the Blues, starring in the Champions League final back in 2012 - scoring the crucial equaliser before sliding home the winning penalty in the shootout.

John Terry is another player who’s cemented himself in the club’s history forever, making 546 appearances for his boyhood club over a 17-year period from 2000 to 2017.

He often featured alongside midfielder Frank Lampard, with the former England international still to this day the club’s record scorer after notching a total of 211 goals during his 13-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

However, in recent years, the club haven’t had as much success as they would’ve liked, with one player standing out as a fan-favourite after his own contribution to the football club.

Eden Hazard’s time at Chelsea

After joining the Blues in a £32m deal back in 2012, Eden Hazard arrived at Chelsea, unknown to many and loved by everyone, after his spell in West London.

The Belgian quickly caught the eye with his quick dribbling and his eye for goal, immediately becoming a fan-favourite at the Bridge.

No goal can quite sum up his talents other than his solo effort against Arsenal back in 2017, where the winger picked up the ball up in the middle of the park, before shrugging off numerous players before slotting home.

Arguably his best performance came in his final game for the club, scoring two against the Gunners in the Europa League final victory, before departing in a seismic £150m deal to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Whilst no fan wanted the star to depart the club, it was a move that made sense given his achievements for the Blues, allowing Hazard to go and feature at the very top level of European football.

Since his departure in 2019, the club have failed to sign an adequate replacement for the winger, but new boss Enzo Maresca could unearth his own version of the Belgian in the months ahead.

Eden Hazard's Chelsea career in numbers Season Games Goals Assists 2012/13 62 13 21 2013/14 49 17 8 2014/15 52 19 12 2015/16 43 6 7 2016/17 43 17 7 2017/18 52 17 13 2018/19 52 21 17 Stats via Transfermarkt.

Chelsea's next Eden Hazard

Mykhalio Mudryk has endured a tricky start to life at Chelsea, only scoring seven times in his 62 appearances following his £89m move to the club from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023.

He’s only started one league game under Maresca so far this season, struggling to cement his place in the side following the form of Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke - alongside new addition Pedro Neto.

As a result, Maresca could unleash youngster Kendry Paez upon his move to the Bridge, with the 17-year-old able to make his first appearance for the club on his 18th birthday in May - with the club forking out £17m for the talent last summer.

Despite his tender age, he’s already demonstrated that he’s a bigger talent than big-money signing Mudryk, whilst also being the perfect player to fill the boots of Hazard.

When comparing their respective stats from the last 12 months, youngster Paez has contributed with more goals and assists in fewer matches - whilst also averaging more progressive passes per 90 - demonstrating his talent in the final, potentially following in Hazard’s footsteps.

How Kendry Paez & Mudryk compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Paez Mudryk Games played 18 31 Goals + assists 9 7 Shot-creating actions 4.5 3.4 Progressive passes 6.1 2.6 Progressive carries 3.34 5.15 Pass accuracy 82% 68% Carries into penalty area 2 1.3 Passes into final third 4.1 1.4 Stats via FBref

The Ecuadorian averaged more carries into the final third per 90, showcasing his dribbling ability, similar to that of the Belgian fan-favourite who loved to attack the opposition 1v1. He may register fewer progressive carries than a certain Mudryk but he still evidently excels in that area.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Although it’s still very early days in his professional career, Paez has shown that he has all the abilities to thrive in his career, hopefully being able to transfer his skills to Stamford Bridge upon his move in the coming months.

As for Mudryk, Paez’s move could spell the end of his time at the club, with the Ukrainian needing to demonstrate his talents between now and May to avoid losing his place to the 17-year-old.