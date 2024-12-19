Enzo Maresca has fully turned things around at Chelsea since his arrival, the Blues finding themselves second in the Premier League after 16 games played, and top of the UEFA Conference League after five games.

In their five Conference League games, Chelsea have scored 21 goals, including an 8-0 victory against Noah. Meanwhile, they have only conceded four goals in five games.

Maresca has shown faith in the squad options he has, including academy graduates, making 11 changes in most games, in order to keep his entire squad fresh, and competing on all fronts.

The same is expected against Shamrock Rovers in their next game, with plenty of rotation set to take place, as one eye is already on the weekend.

Chelsea team news

Wesley Fofana and Reece James both remain out through injury. Whilst neither would likely play in cup competitions, the knock-on effect on the squad means Tosin Adarabioyo is likely to start in the Premier League, meaning he is less likely to also feature against Shamrock.

Benoit Badiashile is also unavailable due to an injury picked up last week, further adding to the centre-back issues when rotating the team, and Mykhailo Mudryk is also out for the time being through suspension, which could see minutes for Tyrique George at left-wing.

João Félix is also a doubt, whilst others such as Cole Palmer and Roméo Lavia aren't available due to not being selected in the Conference League group stage squad.

The absence of Felix could be a big one which requires multiple rejigs to Maresca's plans, as the Portugal international has often taken the Palmer role in this second unit.

Maresca's attacking options

Christopher Nkunku has been playing as a striker in the Conference League, with Nicolas Jackson being rested for Premier League games. The 27-year-old Frenchman has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 903 minutes played.

But in the absence of Felix, Nkunku would likely drop slightly deeper, playing in his preferred number ten position, able to drop deep, link play, get on the ball more often, and create for others alongside himself. This would see the striker position become available, with Marc Guiu being the player who has benefited from these sparing minutes this campaign.

Nkunku vs Guiu comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Nkunku Guiu Goals 1.03 1.03 Assists 0.19 0.00 xG 1.09 0.71 xAG 0.26 0.11 Progressive Carries 2.58 1.79 Progressive Passes 3.33 1.43 Shots Total 3.27 5.17 Goals/Shot 0.26 0.20 Key Passes 1.52 1.07 Shot-Creating Actions 4.55 2.86 Aerial Duels Won 0.91 0.00 Stats taken from FBref

Guiu has made nine appearances since joining the Blues this summer for a fee of around £5m, scoring three goals, all of which have come in the Conference League, where 224 of his 382 minutes have been played.

The 18-year-old striker has shown his ability to be a nuisance in the box, willing to get his shots off (shown by his 5.17 shots per 90), and pressing with high intensity, always looking to do his part off the ball, as well as on it. Nkunku has shown his creative numbers are far superior, and by dropping him to the number ten position, he will have even more chances to impact the game in this way.

But there is another option Maresca could choose to hand those minutes to upfront, with an academy graduate who has been called "the next big thing from Cobham" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Why Shumaira Mheuka must be unleashed

Shumaira Mheuka made his debut against Astana last week, coming from the bench in the 78th minute, taking one shot (off target) and winning two of his three ground duels.

The 17-year-old has made 14 appearances for the U21 side this season, scoring two goals, providing one assist and totalling 1,003 minutes played.

The young English forward thrives in and around the box, having excellent movement to find himself in dangerous positions, having brilliant ball manipulation in order to shift it himself and find a yard to get a shot away, and also using his body well to protect the ball.

Maresca will have a tough decision on his hands, as Guiu will be knocking on the door for minutes after scoring twice against Astana last week. However, whilst Mheuka might not start the game, it should be a good chance to give him more minutes in the senior team, as he looks to gain his reps and experience this season.

And Mheuka isn't the only academy graduate in line for some minutes against Shamrock Rovers, as two players, in particular, are even expected to start the game on Thursday night, having also started last week against Astana.

Other academy graduates who could feature

Both Tyrique George and Josh Acheampong are expected to be involved in the Conference League game this week, with Mudryk unavailable, and Jadon Sancho likely being rested ahead of the Premier League game against Everton this weekend.

This will likely see George start in his favoured left-wing position, allowing him the freedom to cut inside on his stronger right foot.

In the absence of James and Fofana (both right-side defenders), extra pressure is on the likes of Malo Gusto and Adarabioyo, which will likely mean they are also rested for the weekend's game. This could see a second consecutive Conference League start at right-back for Acheampong.

Both George and Acheampong are highly rated by the club, with the latter even signing a new five-year contract yesterday, with Maresca stating he believes "Josh needs to stay close with us rather than going on loan", insinuating the 18-year-old defender is a part of the plans not only for the future, but also the present.

Exciting times, indeed, in both the short-term and long-term at Stamford Bridge.