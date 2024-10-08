The negativity that engulfed Stamford Bridge last season has dissipated. Chelsea are not flawless, but under Enzo Maresca, there is a new-found sense of promise, a feeling that the woes of recent years have been hurdled over.

The 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest at home before the October international break - snapping a three-match winning run in the Premier League - was evidence that there is plenty of work to be done, but Chelsea still have a foot in the top four and one of the most talented frontlines on the continent besides.

Cole Palmer continues to sparkle, with pundit Jamie Carragher hailing the 22-year-old as "the best player in the Premier League", though he is now joined by a wonderful array of quality, with fresh faces joined by the much-improved Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke.

That said, not everyone is on the up, with Mykhailo Mudryk still flattering to deceive. It would seem that the Blues are already considering moving for an upgrade.

Chelsea transfer news

As per recent reports, Chelsea are interested in bringing Muhammed Kudus to Stamford Bridge, though are also joined by Arsenal in keeping tabs on the West Ham United winger.

The Ghana international was on multiple clubs' radar this summer but Chelsea might find that they are able to make their move in 2025, especially if Maresca and co decide to cut their losses with Mudryk.

What Mohammed Kudus would bring to Chelsea

Most Chelsea fans will be well acquainted with Kudus' skillset, for the West Ham winger tore it up in the Premier League and is comfortably one of Europe's finest ball carriers.

Premier League 2023/24: Top Dribblers Rank Player Club Dribbles completed 1. Mohammed Kudus West Ham 124 2. Jeremy Doku Man City 87 3. Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle 72 4. Ebere Eze Crystal Palace 69 5. Luis Diaz Liverpool 67 Stats via Premier League

Indeed, he ranks among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons (3.85) and the top 6% for tackles (2.13) per 90, as per FBref, emphasising not just a breakneck quality but a combative approach that makes him more than just a speedster.

A successful take-on is recorded when a player beats their opponent by directly carrying the ball past them while retaining possession.

Kudus hasn't enjoyed the brightest of starts to the campaign by any stretch of the imagination, but there's little doubt that he's capable of big things, having even been described as a "generational talent" by journalist Gary Al-Smith in the past.

Last term, for West Ham, the 24-year-old scored 14 goals and supplied six assists for the club, dazzling after his £38m transfer from Dutch team Ajax.

Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion had both hoped to sign the fleet-footed wideman but he opted to join the Irons in order to maximise his chances of rising to the fore on the English scene.

Kudus could be the final piece of the puzzle over in west London. But a player like Mudryk would need to be sold first.

Why Chelsea should ditch Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea have a bulging assortment of players, but much of the noise surrounding the size of Maresca's squad was overinflated this summer, especially with Raheem Sterling, Romelu Lukaku and many more shipped on.

Mudryk still plies his trade as a Blue, but he's hardly proving himself to be worthy of a starting spot in the biggest moments, having started just once in the Premier League, against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Football.london branded the Ukrainian with a 5/10 match rating and criticised the 'quiet' display.

Chelsea signed Mudryk in a deal worth up to £89m in January 2023, sending the fanbase into rapture after Arsenal were beaten to his signature. The whole ordeal has been anything but successful, for Mudryk has posted seven goals and seven assists from 66 matches, which stands at a goal contribution rate of 0.21 per game.

He is improving and always carries a threat through his dribbling, ranking among the top 16% of positional peers for progressive carries (5.22) pr 90, as per FBref, but he's hardly proving himself to be a central part of the club, finding the lion's share of his success in cup competitions. Building blocks.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

However, is the 23-year-old really a superior player to Kudus? Would the West Ham man fail to spark a better effect with a cross-London switch?

Neither Mudryk nor Kudus have enjoyed particularly prolific careers in English football, but Kudus is more rounded, athletic and enterprising, also playing in a side that doesn't exactly chalk up hordes of opportunities.

Indeed, West Ham are struggling to create under Julen Lopetegui, with just 11 big chances created from seven Premier League matches; Chelsea, by comparison, are joint-top of that metric, with 24. Last year, West Ham ranked 15th with 58 big chances created, further emphasising the lack of creative freedom that the Irons winger would find anew at Chelsea.

Mudryk was commented to be battling for his Chelsea future before the summer transfer window slammed shut, and although he's survived and made noticeable improvements, it might not be enough to save his Stamford Bridge career - not when targets like Kudus could be signed, to elevate Chelsea to an even higher standing as the resurgence continues.