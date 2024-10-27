Enzo Maresca’s rotation policy worked a treat for Chelsea in midweek as they defeated Greek side Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League 4-1.

The goals came from João Félix, Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk as the Blues top the standings with two wins from two games.

Focus will now turn towards the Premier League as a clash against Newcastle United is next on the schedule. Eddie Howe’s men haven’t been at the races so far this season, but they could still pose plenty of problems.

Maresca will likely make several changes to his matchday squad, but one player who should remain on the bench is Jadon Sancho, despite his excellent form since moving from Manchester United in the summer.

Why Jadon Sancho must remain on the bench vs Newcastle

The Englishman arrived on an initial season-long loan deal during the transfer window and has already achieved more in a handful of games than he did for United last term.

Across five Premier League games, Sancho has registered three assists along with creating two big chances, averaging 1.6 key passes per game and succeeding with 2.4 dribbles per game – a success rate of 60% - which proves he has settled into life in London fairly well.

Against the Greek side on Thursday evening, Felix was in sensational form for the Blues, netting twice, and he could be one that retains his place in the side ahead of Sancho, who may drop out from the Premier League lineup.

There will be a few changes to the attacking lineup, but Maresca must finally unleash one of his European stars in the starting XI of a league game for the just the second time this season…

Why Christopher Nknunku must start against Newcastle

In total, the Frenchman has played 13 times this season, scoring eight goals in the process. In the Premier League, however, he has started only once, while finding the back of the net against Bournemouth.

His other seven goals have come in either the League Cup or in Europe, but after his performance during the week, he should be in consideration for a league start.

The former RB Leipzig star attempted two dribbles, completed 89% of his passes and lost possession just six times in midweek, and he certainly deserves a chance to notch just his second top-flight goal of the campaign.

Christopher Nkunku in the PL this season Goals 1 Shots per game 0 Key passes per game 0.5 Big chances created 0 Big chances missed 2 Successful dribbles per game 0.4 Via Sofascore

Back in 2021, talent scout Jacek Kulig described Nkunku as a “monster in the making” after several seasons of excellent displays for the Germa side.

A serious knee injury disrupted his maiden season at the Blues, but it finally looks as though he is living up to his lavish transfer fee this term.

With Felix in line to retain his spot in the starting XI against the Magpies, it would make sense for Nkunku to do the same, especially given how well they linked up with each other in the European victory.

Three points on Sunday would give the club another boost.