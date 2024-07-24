Ashley Cole is one of the modern-day icons for Chelsea, featuring 326 times for the Blues over an eight-year period at Stamford Bridge.

After joining from Arsenal back in the summer of August 2006, he settled straight into life at the club, winning all there is to win in England and Europe - including the Champions League and numerous Premier League titles.

However, after his departure back in 2014, the club have failed to have a settled replacement, with various different talents trying to fill the void in the process.

Players such as Marcos Alonso, Emerson and Filipe Luis all arrived in west London in big-money deals, with the trio all departing the Blues for a fee significantly lower than they paid for their services.

In 2024, Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella are the current options available to new boss Enzo Maresca, after the club forked out over £100m to bring the pair to Stamford Bridge.

The duo could only register 34 Premier League appearances between them in 2023/24, with both players struggling with injuries or lack of form.

Cucurella enjoyed a successful Euro 2024 campaign, winning the competition with Spain, but his lack of form at club level, as demonstrated by his lowly appearance tally of just 21, could be a cause for concern for Maresca.

As a result, the Blues could dip into the transfer market, pursuing a deal for a new option down the left-hand side, including one star who’s recently been touted with a move to the Premier League.

Chelsea could target £25m talented ace this summer

In the modern game, there’s a real lack of high-quality left-backs, with the majority of top-level European sides wanting to sign a high-level left-sided defender.

Marcelo and Patrice Evra were alongside Cole at different times battling to be the best left-back in the world, but now very few sides possess players of that calibre in that area of the pitch.

However, the Blues could invest in a young talent who has the potential to finally end their pursuit for a replacement for the legendary Cole.

Chelsea have recently been linked with a move to sign Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu, but face competition from fellow Premier League sides Tottenham and Arsenal for his services.

The 19-year-old, who could be available for £25m this summer, made 32 appearances in Serie A last season, with his eye-catching statistics making him the perfect modern-day full-back.

His energy to overlap and tuck inside and feature as an inverted full-back could allow him to slot perfectly into Maresca’s system as he attempts to lead the Blues back to the summit of the Premier League.

Why Dorgu would be perfect for Chelsea

The Danish youngster, who’s previously been dubbed “incredible” by one scout, started for the Italian side during 2023/24, despite the club registering a 14th-placed finish.

It’s huge praise for such a young talent, but undoubtedly justified given his impressive tallies in what was his breakthrough campaign at Lecce.

Whilst he’s an attacking-minded full-back, Dorgu’s primary role is to be solid defensively, a role in which he’s excelled, winning an average of 2.5 tackles per 90, alongside 2.6 clearances.

However, he’s just as impressive in transition, averaging 2.8 progressive passes and 2.1 progressive carries per 90, potentially allowing Maresca to have another option in forward areas despite his defensive role.

Patrick Dorgu's stats per 90 in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 32 Tackles won 2.5 Clearances 2.6 Aerials won 1.6 Progressive passes 2.8 Progressive carries 2.1 Successful take-ons 0.9 Stats via FBref

With the modern game seeing more sides utilise a five-back formation, it can only be a successful system if the wing-backs are able to thrive in defensive and attacking areas, whilst also having the ability to motor up and down the pitch.

Dorgu possesses all of the aforementioned qualities, making him the perfect option down the left-hand side for Chelsea next season.

With the club spending recklessly in recent times, the Dane can finally allow the club to stop splashing needless cash to replace the legendary Cole, with Dorgu having the ability to slot straight into the Blues’ side whilst also having the potential to grow into a world-class star.