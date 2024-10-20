Chelsea face arguably their biggest test of the season since the opening day loss to Manchester City in the Premier League as they play Liverpool today.

Enzo Maresca has lost just twice since taking over at the Stamford Bridge side and their form has largely been good as the club chases a top four finish in the league.

They will be without the services of defender Marc Cucueralla for the tie against the Anfield side as the Spaniard is suspended.

Marc Cucurella’s Chelsea statistics this season

The left-back was part of the victorious Spanish side which won Euro 20244 in the summer and has since started every single one of Chelsea’s Premier League matches this term.

Marc Cucurella's stats at Euro 2024 Assists 1 Key passes per game 1.2 Big chances created 3 Successful dribbles per game 0 Total duels won per game 5.5 Possession lost per game 7 Via Sofascore

So far, the former Brighton and Hove Albion starlet has recovered 4.3 balls, made 1.3 tackles and 0.9 interceptions per game for the Blues, along with winning 58% of his total ground duels per game.

The defender has lost possession just 6.9 times per game too, emerging as one of Maresca’s key players, and he could be a miss against Liverpool this afternoon.

The Italian has an ideal replacement for Cucurella, however, as Renato Veiga is ready to step up and operate in the vacant left-back slot today.

The Chelsea player who can replace Cucurella

The Blues signed the youngster from FC Basel in the summer in a deal worth around £12m, and he was earmarked as a player for the future.

The 21-year-old made 26 appearances for the Swiss outfit last term, showing flashes of his prodigious talent, which clearly had impressed Maresca.

It hasn’t taken him long to make an impression at Stamford Bridge, already playing eight times for the club, scoring once and grabbing an assist.

His performance against Gent in the Europa Conference League proved to Maresca and the Chelsea faithful that Veiga has what it takes to make an impression now, rather than a few years down the line.

Not only did he score and grab an assist against the Belgian side, but the youngster also made four key passes, succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts and won 80% of his ground duels during the victory.

His early performances for the club meant he was called up to the senior Portugal squad for the Nations League games against Poland and Scotland, shining against the former.

Indeed, Veiga kept Robert Lewandowski quiet during the match, winning two of his three aerial duels in what was a superb debut for his country.

Last year, analyst Ben Mattinson hailed the defender as a “hidden gem” and there is no reason why Maresca shouldn’t unleash him against Arnie Slot’s Liverpool side this afternoon.

If he performs well, he could even keep Cucurella out of the team, especially if Chelsea can secure all three points.

The Blues have a wonderful talent at their disposal and the Italian coach will be keen to nurture his development in the best way possible.