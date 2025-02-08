Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is now facing the real possibility of being without a "fantastic" member of his squad for "months", with the development described as a "major blow" as the west Londoners prepare for their FA Cup fourth round tie away to Brighton.

Chelsea look to spark FA Cup run with potential Brighton win

Maresca's side are one of the favourites to win this year's Europa Conference League, but were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle, meaning the FA Cup represents their best chance of clinching domestic silverware for the first time since 2018.

The Blues travel to Brighton this evening with the aim of beating Fabian Hurzeler's side and sparking an FA Cup run, but they could have to do it without a few first-team players.

Roméo Lavia is set to miss their clash at the Amex, potentially lining up a debut for January signing Mathis Amougou, while Wesley Fofana remains out alongside fellow defender Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th Arsenal (away) March 16th

Nicolas Jackson is also an injury doubt to face Brighton, so it is likely that Christopher Nkunku, who wanted to leave Chelsea in the January window, could start in the Senegal international's stead.

"Yes, for sure, for sure," said Maresca on Nkunku playing a bigger Chelsea role moving forward. "I spoke already last week about Christo. Against West Ham, he played already more or less half an hour. From now on, he can hopefully get some more minutes and help us.

"I was with the club, and we were sure before the transfer window that Christo was one of the players that our intention was to keep him."

The Frenchman looks set to be even more crucial with news now emerging that striker Marc Guiu could be facing a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Chelsea striker Marc Guiu facing "months" out injured

The Spaniard, signed from Barcelona last summer, went down injured against West Ham earlier this week, but Maresca didn't think it serious at the time. However, in another update, Maresca now says that Guiu could be out for "months" at Chelsea - leaving them potentially short for Brighton tonight and far beyond.

“Marc Guiu, unfortunately, it’s a bad injury,” said Maresca in his pre-Brighton press conference.

“Could be [long-term], yeah. We are still waiting, but it doesn’t look like a short injury. It’s a long injury. Probably weeks or months.”

Journalist Malik Ouzia describes this news as a "major blow", especially considering the 19-year-old's "fantastic" development lately.

"Marc is improving a lot, to be honest," said Maresca on Guiu's performances this season. "He is doing fantastic. Day after day, he is more ready for that kind of game. Sometimes the decision I take is because I see something. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s not. But Marc, day after day, is more ready."

The teenage striker bagged six goals in six Conference League outings, proving very effective in their chase for a European trophy, so his absence will be noted despite not being a mainstay in Maresca's starting eleven.