Enzo Maresca is driving a potential Chelsea move for a forward he really likes, with BlueCo and Todd Boehly weighing up an initial offer in response.

Chelsea prepare to face Man United at Old Trafford

This Sunday, the west Londoners prepare for a trip to Old Trafford, where they will face off against Ruud van Nistelrooy's Man United after Erik ten Hag departed the club earlier this week.

Chelsea bounced back from their second Premier League defeat of the season against Liverpool with a 2-1 win over Newcastle United last weekend, but a much-changed Blues side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by the same side on Wednesday evening.

Now, Maresca is aiming to get straight back to winning ways against a United side who are fresh off the back of a convincing 5-2 win over Leicester City in the Carabao - with the Red Devils impressing in their first game minus Ten Hag.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4

"I think it worked if we analyse the performance," said Maresca after Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle.

"If we analyse the result, it didn't work. But I think for 22 or 23 minutes, until their goal, we were in control of the game, we didn't concede nothing. But then after the goal, we lost the control for 10 minutes and then conceded the second one. In the last 10 minutes of the first-half, we had two or three clear chances that unfortunately we didn't score.

"In the second-half, we were in control of the game. The most important thing, as we always say, is the result but the performance, we lost the game because of 10 minutes after the first goal and then for the rest, we were quite good."

As Maresca ponders how best to set up his side against United, co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are preparing for the upcoming transfer windows, with the duo aiming to back Chelsea's head coach by bringing in potential squad upgrades.

Chelsea are believed to be in the race for Jamal Musiala, who has still not committed to a contract extension at Bayern Munich, as his current deal expires in 2026. Meanwhile, Maresca's side are also keeping an eye on Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi.

Maresca driving Chelsea move for Adeyemi

Spanish media report an update on their links to the German, who has impressed with 10 goals contributions in all competitions already this season (five goals, five assists).

It is believed that Maresca is driving Chelsea's pursuit of Adeyemi, with Boehly and co now considering a £42 million bid for the 22-year-old as a result. As well as the Stamford Bridge side, both French champions PSG and Premier League rivals Liverpool are contending for his signature - and it's not hard to see why.

The winger's return this season is that of a potent, dangerous and creative wide player - one who would surely fit right into Maresca's system.

Chelsea have an abundance of star attackers already, but uncertainty surrounds the future of Mykhailo Mudryk right now, so perhaps the "quality" Adeyemi could come in as a possible heir to the Ukranian.