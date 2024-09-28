Considering Chelsea have shown this season they are looking to dominate possession (averaging 56.6% per game), the Blues showed they have different ways of winning games in their 3-0 demolition of West Ham United last weekend.

Despite only holding 47% of the ball, Chelsea created five big chances, generating 2.19 xG, and, of course, scoring three goals against the Hammers.

Enzo Maresca’s side made it three away wins on the bounce in the Premier League, with their only loss this season coming against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Italian could make ten changes from the side that beat Barrow 5-0 in the EFL Cup midweek, as Chelsea host Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League later today...

1 GK - Robert Sanchez

Robert Sanchez has made the number one shirt his so far this season, keeping two clean sheets in a row, making seven saves against West Ham, as well as three high claims.

Sanchez will start between the sticks for the Blues, in an attempt to secure his third successive clean sheet.

2 RB - Malo Gusto

Returning from injury, Malo Gusto comes back into the side to face Brighton, after playing the first 45 minutes against Barrow in midweek. The £45k-per-week right-back chalked up nine assists last season and continues to be excellent cover for the injured Reece James.

3 CB - Wesley Fofana

Maresca has even said how much he "loves" Wesley Fofana this week, and he is expected to return to his more nominal right-sided centre-back role against Brighton. He and Levi Colwill are forming a strong central defensive bond this season, and will look to continue that this afternoon.

4 CB - Levi Colwill

As previously mentioned, Colwill is forming a great bond in central defence with Fofana, and will continue in his left centre-back role. The 21-year-old is currently averaging 4.20 passes into the final third per 90, and has a 92% passing accuracy, showing his importance to the team both on and off the ball.

5 LB - Marc Cucurella

The tenacious Marc Cucurella starts at left-back yet again against his former club, keeping stability in that back four. This would be the fourth Premier League game already this season that Chelsea line up with this back four (five including Sanchez), starting to build familiarity at the back.

6 DM - Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo starts as the defensive midfielder, and it goes without saying. The Ecuadorian would have been man of the match against West Ham if not for Jackson's three goals and assists. Caicedo won 10/12 ground duels, making eight tackles in the game, and also grabbed an assist, an all-round performance from the midfielder, and he will be starting against Brighton in the six.

7 CM - Enzo Fernández

Captaining the side in the absence of James, Enzo Fernández starts in the midfield alongside Caicedo. Always offering to get on the ball, help progress play through the lines with that expansive passing range, and still getting stuck into his duels, Fernandez will need to show this against Brighton to win the midfield battle.

8 CM - Cole Palmer

Playing as the number eight/ten hybrid in midfield, Cole Palmer has taken much of the playmaking responsibilities for Maresca's side this season, already providing four assists in his five Premier League games. He is expected to start in this same role against Brighton.

9 RW - Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke retains his spot on the right, still doing exactly what Maresca wants from his widemen. Getting into those 1v1 isolations, threatening with runs in behind, holding the width, and doing his job out of possession too, winning those duels.

10 LW - Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho picked up another assist against West Ham on the weekend, making it two in two appearances for the Blues. As such, the Englishman starts on the left, looking to make it three goal contributions in three games, and continue to add that creative spark from out wide.

11 ST - Nicolas Jackson

It may be unfortunate for Christopher Nkunku who got a hat trick in midweek, but Nicolas Jackson has to start up front. Two goals and an assist against West Ham, making himself a nuisance for defenders to pick up, Jackson's ability to run in behind, but also drop in and link play, could be pivotal against Brighton later today.