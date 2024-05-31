New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is weighing up his first signings as head coach, and it is believed one striker in particular is on his personal radar.

Maresca holds transfer discussions with Chelsea board

As reported by reliable news outlet The Standard, Maresca is said to have already held discussions with the Chelsea board over summer transfers, even before his appointment has been officially confirmed.

Maresca has agreed a five-year deal to become Chelsea's new manager, succeeding the departed Mauricio Pochettino, who left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent 10 days ago. Fabrizio Romano has also reported that his contract includes the option for an additional season, which is perhaps a clear indicator of their faith in the ex-Man City employee.

A Pep Guardiola understudy before his switch to Leicester City last year, Maresca guided the Foxes to a Championship title and automatic Premier League promotion at the first time of asking. Over his debut campaign in the King Power dugout, the Italian's Leicester team boasted the best defensive record in England's second tier, and second-best record going forward.

“Maresca’s obsession with ball possession, quality football, dominating the game, his knowledge of elite football despite being a young manager – all of this made the difference for Chelsea to pick him," said Romano on why Chelsea have appointed Maresca, going on to state that the west Londoners and Todd Boehly will target a striker for him.

Enzo Maresca's record at Leicester City last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Games managed 53 Wins 36 Draws 4 Losses 13 Points averaged per game 2.11

"It will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea. It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two. I also expect Chelsea to be busy with the striker position, and I mentioned many times Benjamin Sesko, who is highly rated at Chelsea but also by others like Arsenal and Manchester United.”

As well as Sesko, Chelsea have other names on their radar, with the board setting their sights on a goalscoring number nine. Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez is at the centre of a contract dispute at the San Siro right now, which has seemingly turned Chelsea's head.

Maresca asks Chelsea to sign "ideal" Lautaro Martinez

As per reports in Spain, Maresca has personally asked Chelsea to sign Martinez from Inter this summer - a forward he views as "ideal" for the team.

Scoring 24 Serie A goals last season, the £182,000-per-week Argentine boasts World Cup-winning experience, and is still just 26 years of age. Martinez could be a fantastic candidate to bolster Chelsea's forward line, but some reports claim they could have to pay as much as £94 million to make a deal happen.