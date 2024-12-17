Enzo Maresca has shown his willingness to rotate his side in cup competitions this season, which has seen him handing out multiple debuts to academy graduates.

Against Astana last week, Chelsea started with three academy players on the pitch, before introducing four from the bench, handing out two full debuts, and three first-time appearances (debuts).

The talented Cobham pipeline has some really top talent emerging, capable of challenging their big investment signings, and one man in particular may be called upon, as Mykhailo Mudryk looks set for a spell on the sidelines.

The latest on Mykhailo Mudryk's situation

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Mudryk has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for doping.

Mudryk has released an official statement reading: “I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance."

The Ukrainian has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring three goals, providing five assists, and totalling 850 minutes. This has been his best patch of games in terms of output since joining the club, getting a nice run of games in the Conference League this campaign.

Now that Mudryk will be suspended for at least the coming games, Maresca will have to spread those minutes elsewhere in his squad, and there is a perfect candidate who could benefit from these added minutes waiting right there in their academy.

Chelsea's teen Mudryk replacement

Tyrique George has made seven appearances for the senior team this season, also making nine appearances for the U21 side, scoring once and providing five assists.

Being right-footed, George prefers to play on the left, allowing him to cut inside on his stronger foot. However, many of his appearances this season have come on the right for the first team, due to Mudryk playing on the left.

"Tyrique has the world at his feet, top guy and such a humble human being. He deserves every bit of success coming his way!" - Sancho on George.

So, the absence of the Ukraine international could be good news as far as the teenager is concerned.

Mudryk vs Sancho comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Mudryk Sancho Goals 0.32 0.27 Assists 0.16 0.67 xG 0.19 0.09 xAG 0.44 0.36 Progressive Carries 5.26 6.62 Progressive Passes 1.75 5.95 Shots Total 1.75 1.20 Key Passes 2.28 2.16 Shot-Creating Actions 3.68 5.00 Successful Take-Ons 1.58 2.97 Stats taken from FBref

Chelsea's current left-wingers this season have been Mudryk and Jadon Sancho, who both offer different styles and attributes to Maresca's side.

Sancho has bought more creative passing and ball retention quality, excelling in progressive metrics, providing 0.67 assists per 90, and providing five shot-creating actions per 90.

Mudryk, on the other hand, brings a more direct style, adding extra shot volume from the left, added speed in transition, and slightly more goal threat. George, who is just 18, has a good blend of both these wingers, having the creative capacity alongside his tendency to cut inside and get a high volume of shots off on his right foot.

This will be George's opportunity to show his value to the squad, starting in his favoured position, able to increase his shot volume on his stronger foot, and create from his best angles, drifting infield and finding those inswinger crosses to the back post.