Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca could now be ready to green-light a late summer exit for one player they've only just signed this transfer window.

Chelsea set for busy end to summer transfer window

The west Londoners appear set to have a busy end to the summer, despite already making 12 signings in total over the course of these last few months.

Chelsea confirmed the arrivals of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and Joao Felix for a total of around £271 million (including the £51m spent on Estevao), but Todd Boehly and BlueCo have showed no sign of slowing down as we fast approach the August 31 cut-off.

Widespread reports in the media indicate that Maresca wants to sign a prolific new striker for Chelsea before the deadline, with both Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli star Victor Osimhen the subject of late-window interest from Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea made an inquiry over Toney earlier this week, according to an array of reliable sources like The Telegraph, while Maresca's side are believed to remain in ongoing talks to sign Osimhen as they scour the market for multiple centre-forward options.

Joao Felix is Chelsea's latest high-profile recruit, with the Portugal international enjoying a second debut to remember during their thumping 6-2 win at Wolves last weekend. Felix came off the bench to score on his return to the Premier League, but the 24-year-old may not be Maresca's final blockbuster transfer of the summer.

Joao Felix's loan spell at Chelsea - 2022/2023 Appearances 20 Goals 4 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1

A new striker certainly seems like a very real possibility as we approach the final days, and it could spell bad news for Guiu. The 18-year-old joined Chelsea from Barcelona earlier this summer, to the tune of £5 million, and he made his debut off the bench during their opening weekend defeat to champions Man City at home.

Guiu played 24 minutes during the loss, and according to GiveMeSport, that could well be the only bit of action he sees in a Chelsea shirt this season.

Maresca could green-light surprise Chelsea exit for Guiu

GMS write that Maresca could personally sanction a Chelsea departure for Guiu, just weeks after they brought him in from Barcelona.

It is believed the current surroundings at Chelsea mean he's not guaranteed consistent game time in west London, so the club and Maresca could look to loan him out in the coming days to further his development.

There could be serious interest in taking the teenage striker on a temporary deal late in the window, and that is something which Chelsea chiefs are apparently willing to entertain.

If Chelsea manage to get a star striker like Toney and Osimhen over the line, Guiu's surroundings will be increasingly difficult for him, so this could well be one to watch.