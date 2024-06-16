Enzo Maresca has been tasked with the job of returning Chelsea to the top of the Premier League following his appointment from Leicester City earlier this month.

The Italian comes in to replace Mauricio Pochettino who was relieved of his duties despite leading the Blues to automatic qualification for the Europa League ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Maresca arrives at Stamford Bridge with a talented young squad following huge investment from owner Todd Boehly who has splashed over £1bn on new transfers since his takeover of the club back in 2022.

However, despite the huge influx of incomings, the new Chelsea boss will undoubtedly want to bolster the squad, looking to make more new additions following the arrival of Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham upon the conclusion of his current deal at Craven Cottage.

As a result, numerous players currently playing their trade at the club will have to make way to allow for more investment, with a plethora of players being linked with an exit.

One player in particular has been subject to huge interest, potentially ending his longstanding affiliation with the Blues this summer.

Chelsea could sell £20m star this summer

Chelsea forward Armando Broja has recently been linked with a big-money move away from Stamford Bridge in the hopes of reigniting his once-promising career at the club.

The Albanian striker suffered an ACL injury in a friendly against Aston Villa during the break for the World Cup in 2022, looking a shadow of his former self upon his return to action.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow Premier League side Fulham, failing to score a single goal and only featuring eight times in a disappointing move for the 22-year-old.

However, despite his dismal spell under Marco Silva, he’s been subject to £20m interest from the likes of Wolves, Crystal Palace and Everton - with all three battling to win the race for his signature ahead of next season.

Broja is currently representing his nation at Euro 2024, and after his display against current holders Italy on Saturday night, the club should look to cash in on him as soon as possible.

Armando Broja’s stats against Italy

Undoubtedly, Albania were underdogs going into the clash against the Italians this weekend, but Broja failed to have any real impact on the game, subsequently being replaced with just under 15 minutes remaining.

The 22-year-old forward failed to register a single shot during the entirety of the encounter, only managing 22 touches - an average of one touch every three and a half minutes.

He also only completed six passes, giving possession away six times and committing two fouls, picking up a yellow card for his troubles during the 2-1 defeat.

Armando Broja's stats against Italy (Euro 2024) Statistics Tally Minutes played 77' Shots 0 Passes completed 6 Touches 22 Possession lost 6 Fouls committed 2 Dribbles completed 1/2 (50%) Stats via Sofascore

Broja only managed to complete 50% of his attempted dribbles in Dortmund, with his display unable to catapult Albania to a shock victory despite taking the lead in the first minute of the game.

Saturday's display was further evidence of his huge decline since his horrific injury, with Broja unable to match his previous from before his extended spell on the sidelines which saw him score nine times on loan at Southampton during the 2021/22 season.

The club and player desperately need to part ways, with Chelsea receiving a hefty sum to reinvest in their battle to return to Premier League glory, with the striker presented with a fresh start to reignite his career away from Stamford Bridge.