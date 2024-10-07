Chelsea's momentum in the Premier League was curbed before the October international break, with Nottingham Forest holding the Blues to a feisty draw at Stamford Bridge to end a three-match winning run.

Enzo Maresca deserves plaudits for taking the reins from Mauricio Pochettino and lifting the club closer to the limelight. It's going to take several campaigns, but the Londoners are starting to look like they could be serious competitors sooner rather than later.

There's been plenty to praise regarding the transfer activity from the market just gone, with a wealth of quality brought in, but it's been particularly pleasing to see the immense Cole Palmer joined by some of his partners from last season in stepping up to the plate.

Noni Madueke got himself on the scoresheet against the Tricky Trees, with his rise really starting to take shape.

Noni Madueke continues to shine

Madueke has been a part of the Chelsea project since signing from PSV Eindhoven in a deal worth £29m, but the 22-year-old joined the cause at a turbulent time and has only recently started to showcase that he can be a leading figure as Chelsea continue to raise the bar.

After losing against Manchester City in a tough season opener, the newly-blooded England international wreaked destruction at Molineux as Chelsea defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2.

Having been a regular feature on the right flank this term, Madueke came up clutch once again last weekend as he fired past Matz Sels after beating the stricken Alex Moreno for a fourth time. It took the winger's tally to five goals from eight matches in all competitions in 2024/25.

Noni Madueke: Stats vs Nottingham Forest Match Stats # Minutes played 89' Goals 1 Assists 0 Touches 57 Shots (on target) 7 (2) Accurate passes 27/32 (84%) Key passes 3 Dribbles (completed) 5 (3) Tackles 3 Interceptions 1 Total duels (won) 14 (8) Stats via Sofascore

Writing in his post-match player ratings, football.london's Rob Guest awarded Madueke with an 8/10 score, praising his energy and influence across the match, playing his part even if the Blues failed to defeat Forest on home turf.

He wrote: 'Shot wide following some good movement early on and wasn't too far off not long after with a curling effort following a sharp turn. Chelsea's brightest player in the first half with some excellent play down the right and deservedly got his name on the scoresheet with a low effort 12 minutes after the restart. Strong showing from the winger.'

Chelsea have plenty of quality in the final third, but it's a measure of Madueke's performances that he's keeping the likes of Joao Felix, Christopher Nkunku and Pedro Neto at bay, playing with gusto and impact.

It was his fine goal that spared the blushes - to a degree - of another Chelsea star over the weekend. Indeed, Nicolas Jackson's brilliant start to the campaign was stifled, for he flattered to deceive before the October international break.

Nicolas Jackson's performance vs Forest

Jackson has come on leaps and bounds already in 2024/25. He was hardly 'poor' during his maiden year in London, joining from Villarreal on an eight-year deal in July 2023 after a fee in excess of his £30m release clause was paid.

He bagged 14 Premier League goals across 34 matches last year, which is an impressive feat for a young centre-forward stepping into English football for the first time - and at a club that had been suffering from harsh climes besides.

With 24 big chances missed, however, it was clear that much work was needed. For reference, Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scored 19 times and only missed 22 big chances.

This season has been a different tale, with the Senegalese striker reaping the rewards of a refined sense of fluency at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are not quite so reliant on Palmer's brilliance anymore.

Jackson has posted four goals and three assists across his opening seven Premier League matches of the term, although he struggled to add to his efforts against Nuno Espirito Santo's expertly woven low block, with the aforementioned Guest far more displeased with his display, branding him with a 5/10 match rating and commenting on his 'frustrating afternoon' with 'very little' falling his way.

Indeed, the 23-year-old was well-marshalled, taking just one shot all game - hitting the woodwork - and taking just 30 touches, as per Sofascore, which was even fewer than that of the hosts' shot-stopper Robert Sanchez (39).

Forest also had him covered in the air, with Jackson winning only one of his four contested aerial battles.

It's a reminder that he's not yet the finished article, and that, with such an array of talent at Maresca's clutches, he perhaps shouldn't start every single week.

Why Maresca must consider dropping Jackson

Nkunku missed a glorious opportunity to win it for Chelsea after being introduced, taking Jackson's place, with ten minutes on the clock, but the France international's dynamic and breezy style of play might have had an effect in unlocking an iron-willed and bullish Forest backline, had he had longer to apply his instruments.

We all know of Jackson's quality, and that he's one of the most talented young forwards in the Premier League. After all, he's claimed seven goal contributions from as many matches to kick off his second year in England.

But he's not infallible. Jackson got lost in the forest on Sunday afternoon and proved to Maresca and the Blues fanbase that he's got much to learn before he reaches the apex of his potential.

With the likes of Nkunku, Felix and Guiu waiting in the wings, it's simply a reminder that Maresca has an embarrassment of attacking riches at his disposal, and must rotate beyond flicking the switch as his team jumps between Conference League and top-flight football.

For now, Chelsea stand in fourth place in the Premier League after seven matches - only four points behind table-topping Liverpool. Jackson will continue to play his instrumental part in the term, but Maresca must make sure to shuffle the pack and remind stars that they are always apt to lose their starting berth if they falter.